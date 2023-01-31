Introducing the New WH950NB from Edifier

Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over Ear Headphones Featuring "Hi-Res Audio" and "Hi-Res Audio Wireless" Certification plus LDAC Codec and Advanced 4-Mic ENC for The Best Voice and Audio Clarity.

RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the forward-thinking audio-technology brand, have announced the release of a brand new wireless over-ear headphone, the WH950NB, which continues the brand's outstanding record for manufacturing affordable but premium quality audio products.

The WH950NB is equipped with intelligent active noise cancellation algorithms that remove surrounding noise. There are two active noise cancellations that meet everyone's needs. Furthermore, user's can choose between ambient sound or wind reduction in different scenarios to create the ideal environment.

The WH950NB is certified to both "Hi-Res Audio" and "Hi-Res Audio Wireless" standards with LDAC certification. The headphones have been expertly tuned by Edifier's world class audio team to deliver professional studio grade sound. The headset reaches a frequency response of 40kHz and output high quality audio quality. Whether it's listening to music, audiobooks/podcasts, gaming, using for conference calls or travel, the Edifier WH950NB provides exceptional levels of control and audio as users utilize a selection of highly competitive features.

The WH950NB uses four built in microphones to ensure clear voice calls. These microphones are integrated with the audio signal processor to direct your voice, reduce irritating background noise and suppress wind noise which adds an extra layer of crystal-clear quality to the conversations that matter most - a real bonus when making important calls "on the move" or in a busy office environment. When listening to music, or immersed in a thrilling action-packed game, audio is rich and powerful with a boosted bass depth.

The headset has a 40mm composite titanium film driver that delivers exceptional sound. It accurately presents natural and balanced audio for all music genres.

The latest Bluetooth 5.3 allows you to switch from one device to another. You can multi-task while watching a movie on your laptop then moving to answering a call. Also included are Music-, Game- and Theatre-mode. Music mode has the best setting for enjoying your favorite playlists. Game Mode has an ultra-low latency of 80ms, allowing you to experience smoother, faster, more immersive gameplay. Theatre mode is a combination of surround sound features and professionally tuned EQ that's made for watching movies or videos anywhere, anytime.

The Edifier WH950NB has a fast-charging time of 10 minutes giving up to 7 hours of charge – this is better than most comparable headphones in this product range in the market. A full charge of 1.5 hours gives up to 55 hours of audio or you can enjoy up to 34 hours of playback time with ANC. These are the perfect choice for commuters or travelers who don't need to keep worrying about whether they need to plug in and recharge.

Stylishly designed with a brushed, stainless-steel headband encompassing PVD and durable protein leather, the WH950NB are hard wearing yet very comfortable to wear. The earpads have memory foam pads to ensure a pleasurable listening experience. The WH950NB is foldable and can easily be carried in a backpack or briefcase.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the WH950NB is available in black for $179.99 on Amazon.com. White model will also be available soon.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

