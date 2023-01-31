INX.One TO FACILITATE TURNCOIN $70M DIGITAL SECURITY OFFERING

TurnCoin Begins Primary Capital Raise on the INX.One Unified Platform for Digital Securities – Offering Investors a Chance to Own a Share in the Global Turnover of the "World's First Xchange for Talent."

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnCoin, Ltd announced today that The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, will enable TurnCoin Ltd's $70 million primary capital raise target on the INX.One platform - the first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered and exempt security tokens and cryptocurrencies. TurnCoin's (TXC) primary capital raise is available for 2,000 potential U.S. accredited investors and all non-U.S. investors including retail and institutional investors.

"We are excited to offer TurnCoin's Gross Revenue-Sharing Security Token on INX.One. Backed by the revolutionary VirtualStaX blockchain business model, TurnCoin is spear-heading an innovative and transparent approach to dividing its global turnover pro-rata between its investors in the form of a monthly USDC yield," said Shy Datika, CEO of INX. "TurnCoin is the third security token offering launched on INX.One in the last 60 days."

TurnCoin is the first security token offering of its kind on INX.One:

TurnCoin derives its value from a real-life practical global application of Blockchain technology, called VirtualStaX.

TurnCoin pays out 100% of the global gross-revenue of the TheXchange (the VirtualStaX Ecosystem) in USDC to TurnCoin holders as a pro-rata monthly yield.

VirtualStaX are blockchain-verified digital trading cards in talented people that fans can buy, sell, trade and collect on TheXchange ( StaX.app ). For talented people, VirtualStaX can open a new stream of potential income based on their performance. For professionals it's an opportunity to monetize their popularity; and for amateurs an avenue to fund their dreams - allowing Fans worldwide to participate in their journey, access premium content and share in their success. VirtualStaX Issuers (talented people) can register their own StaX in categories like Sport, Music, Art, Entertainment, Influencers, Inventors, Celebrities and more.

VirtualStaX is the ultimate application for Web 3 technology, merging fungible and non-fungible tokens on a global Xchange to monetize people's careers - literally turning "Likes into Dollars". VirtualStaX combines a trading platform with: digital collectables, social & fan tokens, a social media hub, merchandising, e-commerce and a powerful crowdfunding alternative. VirtualStaX is revolutionizing the global fan economy.

VirtualStaX's "People for People" mission, to fund talent and empower people, has already been embraced by Global StaX Ambassadors: Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Von Miller, Cam Jordan, Wendell Carter Jr., Jean De Villiers, Randy Jackson, Shawn Bolz, David Meltzer and Country superstar Luke Bryan.

"We are grateful for the trailblazing initiative by Shy Datika and the INX.One team in establishing INX as the world's leading security token and cryptocurrency platform," says TurnCoin's CEO, Rudolf Markgraaff. "INX laid the foundation for democratizing alternative investments, allowing investors from all over the world the opportunity to take advantage of an opportunity like TurnCoin; sharing in the success of a technological revolution that generates income from the most powerful source of renewable energy in the world: Passionate people and their dreams!"

"TurnCoin is fully committed to being compliant with regulatory requirements. TurnCoin itself is being offered pursuant to the SEC Reg D/S regulation," stated Roel Campos, External Regulatory Advisor for TurnCoin.

For more information about TurnCoin and VirtualStaX, please visit www.turncoin.com .

For more information about INX and the INX.One platform, visit www.inx.co

About TurnCoin:

TurnCoin is a regulatory compliant security token that powers TheXchange & VirtualStaX. TurnCoin generates the capital to develop, promote & manage TheXchange worldwide. TurnCoin is a Gross Revenue-sharing security token that offers holders a perpetual monthly cash yield, underpinned by the revolutionary VirtualStaX business model.

TurnCoin White Paper

What is TurnCoin? (Video 2:14)

What is VirtualStaX? (Video2:47)

About TurnCoin: https://turncoin.com

About VirtualStaX: https://virtualstax.com

About the StaX app: https://stax.app

IMPORTANT NOTICE : ALL VIRTUALSTAX AMBASSADORS, INCLUDING: DREW BREES, PATRICK MAHOMES, VON MILLER, CAM JORDAN, JEAN DE VILLIERS AND LUKE BRYAN PROMOTES THE VIRTUALSTAX PLATFOM ONLY, AND NOT THE TURNCOIN DIGITAL SECURITY.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, as well as offers a full suite of services for issuers looking to raise capital through a security token offering. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

