Mohr Capital Adds More Than 1 Million Square Feet to Mohr Logistics Park

WHITELAND, Ind., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital recently added more than one million square feet to Mohr Logistics Park, their master-planned industrial park. Located at 5741 North Graham Road in Whiteland, Indiana, the newly finished Lot 6 features 1,057,350 square feet of 40' clear bulk warehouse space and was completed in October 2022.

More than 540,000 square feet is leased, and the remaining 513,000 square feet is under final lease negotiations. Mohr Capital anticipates full occupancy in the summer of 2023.

"With the development of Lot 6, we have delivered an additional 1,057,350 square feet of modern bulk industrial space to Mohr Logistics Park," said Gary Horn, Mohr Capital Chief Development Officer. "Mohr Capital has another 1.5 million square feet currently under construction and we are pursuing build-to-suits for another 1.2 million square feet. The master plan called for nearly 7 million square feet within the Park. Leasing activity remains impressive with tenants attracted to the quality of construction and premier location."

Mohr Capital partners contributing to this project include Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture, American Structurepoint and Mark Writt with CBRE.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com.

