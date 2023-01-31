RAVEN INDIGENOUS CAPITAL PARTNERS CLOSES OVER-SUBSCRIBED $100M VENTURE CAPITAL FUND TO SUPPORT NATIVE AMERICAN ENTREPRENURS

COAST SALISH TERRITORY and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Raven Indigenous Capital Partners today announced the final closing of a historic $100M Indigenous venture capital fund that provides patient capital and a culturally grounded community of support to early and growth-stage Indigenous enterprises. The Raven Indigenous Impact Fund II builds on the success of Fund I ($25M) and will continue to invest in purpose-driven Native American enterprises that demonstrate commercial viability, potential for scale, and measurable community benefit streams.

"We are proud to continue our support for Raven's efforts to close the capital gap for Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses serving historically marginalized Native communities. Raven's approach presents a powerful opportunity to build a more equitable future," said John Balbach, Director, Impact Investments at the MacArthur Foundation.

- John Balbach, Director, Impact Investments, MacArthur Foundation

Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is North America's only Indigenous-led and owned impact investment firm. It was established in 2018 to address two critical gaps in the Indigenous finance ecosystem in the US: the provision of equity and equity-like capital that are essential to the development and scaling of Native American enterprises; and a deep cultural and community understanding informed by lived experience.

"As part of the Bush Foundation's impact investment strategy to advance equity in capital markets with a focus in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and the 23 Native Nations that share that geography, the Foundation has committed US$2m to Raven Indigenous Impact Fund II."

- Eric White, Senior Investment Manager, Bush Foundation

Raven is working to build a vibrant Native American economy in the US by investing in entrepreneurs and businesses across five thematic areas: technology, health, regenerative agriculture, clean energy, and next generation consumer products. To better support the Native American economy, Raven has a growing investment team based in the US who are familiar with the unique challenges and opportunities Native American entrepreneurs face. The Raven team combines full-cycle principal investing experience, cultural understanding and knowledge, capacity-building expertise, deep networks with trust-based relationships in Indigenous communities, and extensive knowledge and experience in the social/financial innovation ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with some of the leading foundations and financial institutions in the United States in providing mission and values aligned capital to Native American entrepreneurs."

- Garry McBerryhill, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, US Market Lead

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

Established in 2018, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is an Indigenous-led and owned social finance intermediary headquartered in Vancouver. Raven works in partnership with Indigenous enterprises and social purpose organizations to accelerate their success by providing access to capital and bespoke technical assistance within an Indigenous cultural framework. Ultimately, Raven aims to achieve a positive and lasting impact on the Indigenous economies.

