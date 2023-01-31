RTK GROUP JOINS THE MASSACHUSETTS BIOTECHNOLOGY COUNCIL

Membership with MassBio expected to enhance RTK Group's mission to support advancing the development of promising technology to improve patient lives.

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTK Group, LLC, ("RTK Group"), an early-stage advisory and investment fund supporting emerging technologies in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector, today announced it has joined the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council ("MassBio") as a member organization.

RTK Group, LLC (PRNewswire)

"Our mission to improve patient lives aligns with MassBio's efforts to support innovation in life sciences."

"This is a time of unprecedented innovation and disruption in the biotech and biopharma ecosystem in Massachusetts, and MassBio is constantly working to encourage partnerships and conversations to advance breakthrough science and technology," said Jason Corderio, MassBio Chief Operating Officer. "We are delighted to have RTK Group join MassBio as a member, bringing with them not only years of experience in supporting early-stage startups, but a commitment to improving the lives of patients."

RTK Group has been actively advising and providing early-stage financing to startup biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies from early development stages to commercialization. In the past year, RTK Group has participated in startup financings, including a seed-round financing announced with Unravel Biosciences as well as the announcement by its partner, Romeg Therapeutics, of a successful licensing deal with Sorrento Therapeutics' subsidiary, Scilex Holdings, for exclusive commercial rights to Romeg's recently approved therapeutic for gout, Gloperba®.

"We look forward to being more actively involved in supporting the life sciences ecosystem through our membership in MassBio," said Neal I. Muni, M.D., MSPH, Managing Director of RTK Group. "Our mission of advancing promising therapies to improve patient lives aligns closely with MassBio's efforts to support innovation and Massachusetts leadership in the life sciences."

About RTK Group

RTK Group is a family-office backed, seed-stage biopharmaceutical advisory and investment fund focused on emerging technologies having disruptive impact and significant potential to benefit patients. We focus our efforts where we can leverage our unique expertise in company formation and technology development to assist high-performing management teams realize the full value potential of their technology. For more information, visit www.rtkgrp.com.

About MassBio

MassBio's mission is to advance Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system, and improve patient lives. MassBio represents the premier global life sciences and healthcare hub, with 1,600+ members dedicated to preventing, treating, and curing diseases through transformative science and technology that brings value and hope to patients. Founded in 1985, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services. For more information, visit www.massbio.org.

