Guidehouse Insights published its 2023 Advanced Distributed Management System Leaderboard, ranking Schneider Electric as the top ADMS solutions vendor





Top ranking represents Schneider Electric's continued growth and innovation through new solution offerings, strategic acquisitions, value-added partnerships, and industry collaboration

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been recognized as the top vendor in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for ADMS Vendors report. Schneider Electric's #1 position comes as a result of its innovative ADMS strategy and solution roadmap based on driving reliability and resiliency, operational efficiency, grid flexibility and sustainability.

Schneider Electric Ranked #1 ADMS Vendor by Guidehouse Insights (PRNewswire)

The Guidehouse Insights report assesses the competitive landscape for ADMS solutions and how well companies are positioned to address customer needs. It's intended to help customers and market participants better understand solution offerings, differentiation, and record of project accomplishments.

"We are honored to be recognized as the ADMS leader by Guidehouse," said Alexis Grenon, Senior Vice President of Digital Grid at Schneider Electric. "With our continued focus and significant investment toward solving the growing challenges of grid operators, we provide a broad spectrum of capabilities and deployment options that can scale from utilities with limited resources to those with the most advanced requirements."

Guidehouse Insights' Leaderboard assessment of Schneider Electric within the global ADMS market was driven by criteria such as:

: In order to meet the growing demands for grids to be more sustainable, resilient, efficient, and flexible, utilities' business models are shifting to deliver more services, provide greater societal benefits and meet expanding regulatory requirements. Schneider Electric is addressing these needs by focusing on how ADMS and a broader ecosystem of solutions must work cohesively to manage the lifecycle of the grid. This is leading to a common platforming architecture that utilizes native interoperability, maximizes value of the cloud, unleashes the power of AI, supports stepwise deployments with a Grid to Prosumer approach, is cybersecure, and lowers total cost of ownership.

Go-to-Market and Partners : Offering ADMS globally both directly and through the EcoExpert partner program, Schneider Electric has complemented its ADMS portfolio with recent acquisitions (AVEVA with OSIsoft, AutoGrid, QMerit, EnergySage, EV Connect) and investments in strategic technology partners Microsoft and Esri to magnify the value of a broad Digital Grid solution portfolio.





Technology : Latest advancements with EcoStruxure ™ ADMS 3.9 reduce total cost of ownership through optimized model build and management, and offers advanced outage management, holistic distributed energy resource (DER) management, smart alarming, and certifications for the latest industry integration standards (IEEE 2030.5 and IEC 61850). These complement a long-term commitment to high performance ( 1M updates and 300k changes per second), cybersecurity (SDL supporting NECR CIP and IEC 62443), and the largest number of advanced applications.





Portfolio : Solution portfolio includes the industry's broadest spectrum of ADMS functionality, including monitoring, planning, analyzing, operating, and optimizing across modules such as SCADA, OMS, DMS, DERMS, switching, planning, simulating, and training for inside and outside the control center. The broader, integrated Digital Grid portfolio includes EcoStruxure ™ Grid Operation (grid operations for simplified deployments), EcoStruxure ™ DERMS, EcoStruxure ™ ArcFM (GIS including native support for Esri Utility Network model), Grid Asset Advisor (APM), Grid Metering (Analytics), and Energy Profiler Online (customer engagement and demand response for C&I customers).





Pricing: With a new value-based pricing model, Schneider Electric offers more flexibility for customers of all sizes and geographies including emerging markets and small utilities. This evolution also best suits stepwise deployment models and new cloud-hosted offerings that enable more agile implementations that can start with a narrow focus and scale to address future requirements covering a myriad of use cases.

For more information about Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ ADMS solutions, please visit:

EcoStruxure™ ADMS and EcoStruxure™ Grid Operation

And for the broader Grids of the Future portfolio please visit:

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

