Merative Wins Three 2023 Best in KLAS Awards

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS ranked three Merative products as Best in KLAS in its 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report, including Merge Cardio (cardiology), Merge Hemo (cardiology hemodynamics) and Micromedex (clinical decision support: point-of-care clinical reference). Merge Cardio previously scored Best in KLAS for six consecutive years, while Merge Hemo has been ranked #1 for 10 years.

Merative established itself as a standalone company in July 2022, but has 50 years of expertise in health and social care industries. Through its six core products it serves nine of the top 10 US hospitals, seven of the top nine US health plans, 40% of Fortune 100 employers, more than 35 federal, state and local government agencies and all 20 of the top life sciences companies.

"As part of Merative, the Merge imaging portfolio is focused on delivering what our clients need most: enterprise imaging solutions that help clinicians and IT teams transform workflows and reduce complexity within their day-to-day workspaces," said Julie Pekarek, Merative's interim general manager for Merge. "To have five Merge imaging solutions rated as top performers by KLAS this year is validation of how our collaborations with clients and partners continue to shape our industry-leading solutions, used by thousands of provider sites."

"Clinicians trust Micromedex to help them make more evidence-based care decisions, as demonstrated by our more than 5,000 sites in more than 80 countries," said Tina Moen, Pharm.D., Merative's general manager for Micromedex. "Micromedex's first Best in KLAS award is a testament to the dedication of the Micromedex team to continue providing clinicians with current, rapid, reliable answers at the point of care for better patient decisions – prioritizing what matters most to our clients."

The KLAS report provides a high-level overview of performance ratings for vendors offering software, professional services and medical equipment to the healthcare industry. Merative products were the market leader in three categories with Merge Cardio receiving an overall score of 82.7, Merge Hemo 85.7, and Micromedex 89.3.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About Merative

Merative provides data, analytics and software for healthcare and government social services. With focused innovation and deep expertise, Merative works with providers, employers, health plans, governments and life sciences companies to drive real progress. Merative helps clients orient information and insights around the people they serve to improve decision-making and performance. Learn more at merative.com.

About Merge

Merge medical imaging solutions, offered by Merative, combine intelligent, scalable imaging workflow tools with deep and broad expertise to help healthcare organizations improve their confidence in patient outcomes and optimize care delivery. Learn more at merative.com/merge-imaging.

About Micromedex

Micromedex solutions combine evidence-based drug, disease, toxicology, and patient education materials to deliver rapid, reliable answers at the point of care, helping the entire care team be more confident in their decisions and supporting the highest level of patient care. Learn more at merative.com/micromedex.

