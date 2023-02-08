VigiLanz Ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research for Pharmacy Surveillance for Sixth Consecutive Year

The patient safety company most trusted by hospitals is recognized as Best in KLAS, totaling 12 KLAS awards in 6 years

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz , a patient safety company, today announced that it has earned the 2023 Best in KLAS designation from KLAS Research for Pharmacy Surveillance.

Clinical surveillance company VigiLanz commissioned the survey of healthcare executives to assess their progress in the journey to higher value care and how they are using data analytics, EMRs, and clinical surveillance tools to support their efforts. (PRNewsfoto/VigiLanz) (PRNewswire)

This is the sixth consecutive year that VigiLanz has been recognized by KLAS as the industry leader in Pharmacy Surveillance, bringing its total count of KLAS awards to 12. These awards span various categories and include Antimicrobial Stewardship, which was folded into the Pharmacy Surveillance award in 2021.

The VigiLanz clinical surveillance platform , which houses the award-winning Pharmacy Surveillance solution, helps clinicians deliver safer, higher quality patient care by converting disparate EHR data into uniform, actionable intelligence.

VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance continuously monitors data from the EHR and ancillary clinical systems to improve medication safety, standardize practices, and maximize efficiencies. Based on the system's built-in rule sets or hospital-specific guidelines, it automatically generates warnings and alerts that help clinicians make appropriate drug therapy decisions.

"VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance has been phenomenal. We are able to do a lot more with VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance than we could with just the EHR. The solution is easy for the end users. It requires almost no training at all."

-Manager, June 2022, klasresearch.com

In addition to Pharmacy Surveillance, VigiLanz offers a variety of solutions , including Infection Prevention , Antimicrobial Stewardship , Safety Surveillance , Risk and Claims , Audit , Clinical and Quality Services , and Research . These solutions create an umbrella of protection for hospitals and their patients, facilitating a system-wide approach that provides a crucial and additional layer of safety protection while reducing risks, enhancing patient and staff satisfaction, and streamlining workflows.

"We are extremely proud to receive national recognition from KLAS for the sixth consecutive year," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO David Goldsteen, MD . "Our solutions work alongside the EHR to bring hospitals to an even higher level of patient safety, helping to identify and prevent patient safety problems in real-time. We're deeply grateful for the opportunity to help hospitals create safer systems for their patients, and we're honored to once again receive overwhelmingly positive reactions regarding our solutions."

"Best in KLAS" is a recognition given to software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Rankings are based on thousands of customer surveys from healthcare leaders, administrators, clinicians, and others who interact with the solutions.

Selected commentary collected about VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance, January 2023 © 2023 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz ( www.vigilanzcorp.com ) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based patient safety solutions. The firm is focused on advancing the delivery of quality care by transforming complex patient data into meaningful and actionable alerts in real-time, helping clinicians identify opportunities to reduce risks and improve safety. VigiLanz is a clinical partner to a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, researchers, and other clinicians dedicated to innovative, real-time inpatient care.

For More Information

John Gonda

(616)-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VigiLanz