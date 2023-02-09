Givex Corp. Offers Tips for Restaurant Operators to Use Technology to Maximize Revenue and Ease Operations on Game Days

Givex Corp. Offers Tips for Restaurant Operators to Use Technology to Maximize Revenue and Ease Operations on Game Days

Game days offer a prime opportunity to turn fans into loyal customers, says Givex COO Mo Chaar

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With February and March bringing major sporting events, Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is sharing tips for restaurant operators to utilize technology to improve operations and maximize revenue opportunities to make the most of busy game days.

Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex) (PRNewswire)

"By making an investment into a unified platform which includes an integrated POS platform and online ordering system, restaurant operators can create efficiencies for their staff and a seamless experience for their customers," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex, which counts many multi-unit restaurant chains and franchises as clients. "As customer behavior continues to trend more online, it's imperative that restaurant operators take the necessary steps to leverage their tech stack to strategically prepare for big game days."

Restaurant owners should start by analyzing data provided by their platform that brings in data from their POS and online ordering system to make informed business decisions. Historical POS data can offer insight into the highest-traffic times, the strongest sellers and the most profitable menu items, which can help restaurant owners develop promotions and create the most concise and efficient game-day menu. Additionally, POS data can help restaurant owners develop a staffing plan to properly manage the influx of orders.

Another key step in preparing for game days is offering a mobile-friendly online ordering platform that is both easy for customers to use and integrates with the restaurant's point-of-sale system. Restaurant owners can offer promotions to drive direct orders from a brand's app or online ordering portal, whether it's a discounted menu item, a bonus gift card with gift card purchase, creative game-day appetizer platter or a free item when an order meets a certain threshold.

Once the game day menu is set, restaurant operators should leverage other cost-effective marketing tools to get the word out, such as email, social media, loyalty programs and in-app promotions. Offering exclusive rewards to your loyal customers or menu items via those channels can drive an already-loyal audience to make an order or visit the restaurant.

"Big game days offer a great opportunity for restaurant owners to turn fans into long-term customers," said Chaar. "Restaurant owners need to be strategic about every aspect of the game day experience – whether in the restaurant or delivery or pickup orders – to build the relationship with the customer to drive repeat business."

Givex offers gift cards, point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and more. To learn more about how Givex provides merchants with the analytics needed to support customer engagement programs, manage margins and improve employee performance, please visit www.givex.com.

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) provides merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands across the globe, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Givex