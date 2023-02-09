IGT Wins Top Honors in Multiple Award Programs at ICE London 2023

Wins third consecutive "Casino Supplier of the Year" honor at the Global Gaming Awards London

PeakSlant49 cabinet wins "Best Slot Machine" and Company named "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" for second consecutive year at the European Casino Awards

Progressive eInstants win "Lottery Product of the Year" at the International Gaming Awards

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it was recognized with several top honors in three distinguished award programs: the Global Gaming Awards London, European Casino Awards, and International Gaming Awards­ – all held in conjunction with ICE London, one of the premier annual global events serving the gaming industry.

IGT won the following awards this week in London:

Global Gaming Awards London: Named "Casino Supplier of the Year" for the third consecutive year. Led by Gambling Insider, the annual EMEA-focused awards program recognizes and rewards gaming's strongest performers across the previous 12 months and is among the industry's most trusted and respected awards.

European Casino Awards: "Best Slot Machine 'PeakSlant49™'" cabinet and second consecutive "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" award. The annual program, judged by industry experts and professionals, recognizes technical and practical excellence for gaming operators and suppliers across Europe .

International Gaming Awards: "Lottery Product of the Year 'Progressive eInstants.'" The annual awards program recognizes premier iGaming and land-based casino suppliers and operators from around the world and judged by a panel of leading gaming industry professionals.

"IGT's victories at the Global Gaming Awards London, European Casino Awards, and International Gaming Awards recognize excellence across our product and solutions portfolio and the diverse talent that provides the ingenuity behind our brand," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "Earning these awards reflects our commitment to establishing a progressive and performance-driven culture that demonstrates industry leadership through delivering exceptional entertainment and dedicated service to our global customers."

"As the global leader in lottery, IGT being awarded 'Lottery Product of the Year' at the International Gaming Awards for progressive eInstants reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class digital solutions to customers," said Fabio Cairoli, IGT CEO Global Lottery. "As reflected by this award, our vast iLottery content library provides diversified gameplay options and compelling content for players, backed by an exceptional development team dedicated to remaining on the leading edge of innovation."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

