Official Adds Authors of "Happy Together," Suzann Pileggi Pawelski MAPP and James O. Pawelski PhD to its Advisory Board

The leading app that helps couples nurture their relationships will leverage the principles of positive psychology in romance recommended by James and Suzie Pawelski

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationship app and technology startup, Official, today announced it has appointed Suzann (Suzie) Pileggi Pawelski MAPP and James O. Pawelski PhD, bestselling authors of Happy Together: Using the Science of Positive Psychology to Build Love That Lasts to its Advisory Board. Dr. and Mrs. Pawelski will play a critical role in applying their decades of experience within positive psychology and their concept of a relationship gym™ to the app's many features used by couples to improve communication and have more fun in their relationships.

The concepts featured in Happy Together are designed to help couples create thriving romantic relationships by developing positive, healthy habits in the relationship gym (™). Their approach combines scientific research, real-life examples, and communication exercises to teach couples how to work on their relationship, similar to how one might exercise their body in a gym. Official will employ the concepts outlined in Happy Together to help couples using the app learn to prioritize positive emotions, better enjoy experiences together, and promote a healthy passion within the relationship.

"Happy Together is a playbook for taking positive steps to enhance a couple's experience together. I am thrilled to have James and Suzie on our Board of Advisors," noted Official founder and CEO Zac Stern. "The reality is that most relationships take effort – among both parties – to maintain passion, prioritize happiness, and learn to grow together. James and Suzie have codified that, and being able to utilize their research-based ideas and expertise as our company grows is a major next step for us."

Official has a distinct approach to helping couples strengthen their existing partnership by offering fun features that promote healthy relationship habits. The app draws from elements of traditional couples therapy techniques and gamifies them to push users to establish a strong foundation for their relationship and enhance their experience together.

"We are excited to partner with Official and see our concepts brought to life through technology," noted Suzie. "While we provide guidance on how to apply positive psychology research to a variety of scenarios, we're delighted to play a role in helping Official's hundreds of thousands of users as they navigate complexities within their relationships every day."

To learn more about Official, visit getofficial.co and download the app on any mobile device.

About Official

Official is a mobile app that helps couples enhance their relationships, improve communication, and ultimately live happier lives together. Since its launch in early 2022, Official has received over one million downloads, ranked in the top 100 for app downloads in the U.S., and serves over half a million users. To learn more, please visit: visit getofficial.co .

Media Contacts

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

ryan@rjwalkerco.com

View original content:

SOURCE Official