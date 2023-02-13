Ritchie Bros. Mails Definitive Proxy Statement and Letter to Shareholders

Ritchie Bros.' Transformation Continues to Create Significant, Sustainable Shareholder Value

IAA Acquisition Accelerates Ritchie Bros.' Standalone Strategy and Drives Incremental Value of Up to $76 Per Share

Ritchie Bros.' Management Team Has Extensive Industry and M&A Experience and a Clear Plan to Successfully Integrate IAA

IAA's Existing Yards Present Opportunity to Immediately Address Ritchie Bros.' Need for Capacity at Lower Costs and With Much Higher Returns

Amended Agreement with IAA Delivers Even Greater Value for Ritchie Bros.' Shareholders

Ritchie Bros. Shareholders Are Urged to Vote "FOR" All Proposals on the WHITE Proxy Card

Visit www.RBASpecialMeeting.com for More Information

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) ("Ritchie Bros.") today announced that it has commenced mailing its proxy materials in connection with the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the proposals that are necessary to complete its previously announced acquisition of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) ("IAA"). The Special Meeting is scheduled for March 14, 2023. Ritchie Bros. shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023 are eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.

Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros., said, "Since our transaction was announced, we have heard from numerous new and existing Ritchie Bros. shareholders who are supportive of the substantial value created through the IAA acquisition. Among others, several of our largest shareholders have increased their investments and publicly stated their support, including Independent Franchise Partners and Eagle Asset Management – who collectively own 8% of the Company's outstanding shares – as well as Starboard Value LP, which recently announced a $500 million strategic investment in Ritchie Bros.

We thank our shareholders for their support. We look forward to closing the transaction and continuing to execute on our transformation strategy."

As part of the proxy materials, Ritchie Bros. is mailing a letter to shareholders, which can be found at www.RBASpecialMeeting.com along with other materials related to the Special Meeting, including a new video featuring Ms. Fandozzi discussing how IAA's yard footprint accelerates Ritchie Bros.' yard strategy.

Full text of the letter follows:

February 13, 2023

Dear Fellow Ritchie Bros. Shareholder,

This is an exciting time. On March 14, 2023, Ritchie Bros. is scheduled to hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders to vote on proposals necessary to complete our previously announced acquisition of IAA. This transaction advances the Company's strategic transformation underway and provides compelling growth opportunities that will enable us to continue our track record of superior shareholder returns.

In fact, the value we see with this transaction substantially exceeds our standalone plan – potentially driving incremental value from cost synergies and revenue opportunities of up to $76 per Ritchie Bros. sharei.

Your vote is important to ensuring this value can be realized. The Ritchie Bros. Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Ritchie Bros. shareholders vote "FOR" on the WHITE proxy card for each of the proposals that are being considered at the Special Meeting.

OUR TEAM'S EXECUTION HAS TRANSFORMED RITCHIE BROS. AND IS CREATING SIGNIFICANT, SUSTAINABLE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

When I was appointed CEO in 2020, Ritchie Bros. had solid core assets and talented employees, but its business was stagnant. Since then, we have recruited new leaders, and through organic initiatives, partnerships and strategic acquisitions, we have taken bold steps to redefine our operating model and reinvigorate profitable growth.

As a result, we have transformed Ritchie Bros. from a traditional auction business to a trusted global marketplace for value-added insights, services and transaction solutions. We now operate across seven verticals, have launched new go-to-market models and have a steadily growing number of yards. All of these differentiators work in tandem to strategically increase customer demand, creating a flywheel of growth and profitability.

Our success is evident in our outstanding performance, even in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In just three years­ii, we have achieved:

Ritchie Bros. Superior Shareholder Returns (CNW Group/Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers) (PRNewswire)

WE KNOW THE SALVAGE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY WELL, AND THE IAA ACQUISITION IS AN EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY TO ACCELERATE OUR MOMENTUM

Over the course of our careers, the Ritchie Bros.' revamped management team has acquired and integrated numerous companies, many of scale. We have deep industry experience that we can leverage to successfully integrate IAA and accelerate growth. Previously, our leadership team has held executive and operating leadership positions at Abra, Cox Automotive, Caliber Collision, DaimlerChrysler, DealerTrack, Ford, Pep Boys, vRide and Wheels Up. The Ritchie Bros. Board of Directors also has expertise in the broader automotive industry and M&A, as well as in technology and sales and other relevant areas. We know how to acquire and integrate to create value.

The Ritchie Bros. Board and management team, with input from our advisors, identified IAA as a potential combination for Ritchie Bros. back in mid-2020, and evaluated a possible acquisition of IAA for more than 12 months. The strategic logic of this combination is clear. With IAA, we expand our reach into an attractive, adjacent vertical with a growing business and, by adding our services and operating expertise, we can unlock IAA's full potential.

IAA WILL CATAPULT RITCHIE BROS.' STANDALONE YARD STRATEGY TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL, RESULTING IN HIGHER ROI, HIGHER GROWTH AND HIGHER SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

We believe commercial asset markets are on the cusp of substantial growth. Equipment supply could increase meaningfully in the coming quarters as the economic cycle turns. To capitalize on this shift, having access to a robust network of satellite yards is critical. Ritchie Bros. has been investing in small satellite yards close to population centers, but organic satellite yard expansion is time consuming given the scouting, negotiation and activation processes required.

IAA's existing yards present the opportunity to immediately address our need for capacity and at a lower cost with much higher returns.

In short, our yard strategy is critical to our future growth. And acquiring IAA is critical to our yard strategy. With IAA, we will accelerate our yard footprint expansion at lower cost with strong returns – both turbocharging our biggest strategic initiative and acquiring a very good business at a good value.

THE IAA TRANSACTION CREATES COMPELLING FINANCIAL BENEFITS AND SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS

As a powerful accelerant to our marketplace strategy, we believe the IAA transaction will be highly accretive to our company. In particular, we expect:

Highly realizable cost savings: At least $100 million to $120 million , or ~$8 per share, of cost savings by the end of 2025 xi



Revenue growth opportunities: ~$250 million to $780 million of incremental EBITDA from potential revenue opportunities

Actionable and thorough integration planning has already begun. We have established an integration management office (IMO) comprised of dedicated, experienced operators and leaders to ensure this integration plan is executed seamlessly. The IMO will be supported by a leading third-party consultant and overseen by a steering committee that will have clear charters, milestones and KPIs to drive accountability. Work will be focused on critical success factors, including ensuring continued strong business performance and delivering on cost synergies and revenue opportunities.

OUR AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH IAA AS WELL AS THE TRANSACTION WITH STARBOARD REFLECT SHAREHOLDER FEEDBACK AND DELIVER EVEN GREATER VALUE

We have engaged extensively with our shareholders about the IAA transaction, and increasingly they understand its merits and have become excited about the potential of the combination. This is evidenced by Ritchie Bros.' meaningful stock price improvement from observed lows since the transaction was announced in November. Through our dialogue with shareholders, it also became clear that both Ritchie Bros. and IAA shareholders preferred – for differing reasons – a change to the consideration mix and transaction structure. On January 23, 2023, Ritchie Bros. and IAA announced an amended agreement that reflects this feedback and provides greater accretion and even more compelling value to Ritchie Bros. shareholders, and greater cash to IAA shareholders.

The amended agreement and the additionally announced $500 million investment from Starboard (which closed on February 1) would result in the following:

A $0.52 xiii reduction in the price paid per IAA share, or approximately $70 million in the aggregate



The receipt of a $1.08 special cash dividend paid only to Ritchie Bros. shareholders, or approximately $120 million in the aggregatexiv. Because IAA shareholders will not receive the special dividend, this equates to approximately $45 million less consideration to IAA shareholders based on their share of the pro-forma company

In addition, we gained a new partner and board member – Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value LP. Starboard shares our belief in the upside from the IAA transaction and has substantial relevant experience, having been a major investor in KAR Auction Services, IAA's former parent company. Starboard has an excellent record of value creation.

AT RITCHIE BROS., WE DELIVER ON THE COMMITMENTS WE MAKE

This management team has delivered on the promises we have made. You can count on us to continue to do so going forward. We are excited to close this transaction and continue to execute on our transformation strategy.

We urge you to vote "FOR" all proposals listed on the WHITE proxy card. Luxor Capital has indicated that it may solicit proxies in connection with the Special Meeting. We firmly believe Luxor's analysis is misleading and contradicted by the extensive due diligence we conducted and the measurable financial benefits we can achieve through the IAA acquisition. Any green proxy card you may receive should be discarded.

I greatly appreciate the support you have extended to me since being appointed CEO and look forward to building on the magnificent business we have created.

Sincerely,

/s/ Ann Fandozzi

Ann Fandozzi

CEO

Any shareholder with questions about the Special Meeting or in

need of assistance in voting their shares should contact:



Laurel Hill Mackenzie Partners, Inc. North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 North American Toll Free: 1-800-322-2885 Outside North America: 416-304-0211 Email: proxy@mackenziepartners.com Email: assistance@laurelhill.com





Eligible shareholders may also be able to cast their vote conveniently, quickly and directly over the

telephone using the Broadridge Quickvote™ service.



Information about the meeting is also available at www.RBASpecialMeeting.com



About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance(R) equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media .

__________________________________________

i Potential opportunities and related information included for illustrative purposes only and do not imply future targets, expectations or guidance. Estimates do not incorporate potential costs to achieve or specific timeframes. Reflects illustrative EV / NTM EBITDA range, based on pre-transaction blend at the low end and illustrative ~3.0x re-rating at the high end, informed by both (i) the observed average blend of RBA and IAA EV / NTM over the period June 28, 2019 (separation of IAA from KAR) and November 4, 2022, and (ii) observed blend of top decile observed EV / NTM EBITDA multiples for RBA and IAA over last twelve month period ending November 4, 2022. Figures are illustrative and undiscounted ii The period from January 3, 2020, the last trading day prior to Ann Fandozzi's appointment as CEO, through January 31, 2023 iii GTV represents gross transaction value, which is the total proceeds from all items sold at the company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the company's consolidated financial statements iv Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income, as well as adding back share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment, terminated and ongoing transaction costs, and excluding the effects of any non-recurring or unusual adjusting items v Source: BTS, Experian as of Q3 2022 vi Source: BTS, HIS Markit as of May 2022 vii Except 2020 viii Capacity does not include acreage under option contracts ix Potential opportunities and related information included for illustrative purposes only and do not imply future targets, expectations or guidance. Estimates do not incorporate potential costs to achieve or specific timeframes. Figures are illustrative and un-discounted x Reflects illustrative EV / NTM EBITDA range, based on pre-transaction blend at the low end and illustrative ~3.0x re-rating at the high end, informed by observed blend of top decile observed EV / NTM EBITDA multiples for RBA and IAA over last twelve month period ending November 4, 2022 xi Reflects midpoint of range of estimated run-rate cost synergies ($110mm). Figures are illustrative and un-discounted xii Assumes $110mm run-rate cost synergies. Adj EBITDA per company's reported definition, which includes add-backs for share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, loss / (gains) on disposition of property plant and equipment, change in fair value of derivatives, and non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs xiii Offer Values calculated based on RBA closing price of $60.17 as of January 20, 2023 xiv Special dividend of $1.08 per share would be payable contingent upon closing of the merger to Ritchie Bros. shareholders of record as of a pre-closing record date to be determined with consent of TSX

