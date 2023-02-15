Introducing The Secret Nature of Fruit®: A Transformational New Functional Supplement and Beverage Brand Powered by Dole

The brand's line of sustainably-crafted Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews will hit shelves at select retailers and online in February, followed by the debut of Probiotic Fruit Sodas this spring

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secret Nature of Fruit® , a new functional supplement brand powered by Dole Packaged Foods, LLC , today announced the launch of Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews: a sustainably-crafted line of functional chew supplements aimed at uncovering and harnessing the hidden 'secrets' of fruit to deliver key functional nutrients needed to help power your body, naturally. The Secret Nature of Fruit launch is a transformative step for Dole as it transitions into a health and wellness company and introduces products into two new and different categories – chewable supplements and probiotic sodas.

The Secret Nature of Fruit® taps into the nutritional power of real fruit and phytonutrients. Crafted with a powerful blend of fruits, scientifically proven vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and no processed sugars, this new line unlocks the untapped potential of fruit to help your body and mind thrive and to feel your best. In addition to the Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews, the brand will also be launching Probiotic Sodas, a line of probiotic fruit sodas powered by 15% fruit juice and 2 Billion live probiotics to support a happy, healthy gut. Three of the four flavors: Tropical Passionfruit, Spiced Pineapple and Refreshing Peach will be on store shelves end of April 2023 with an MSRP of $2.69.

Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews harnesses the distilled power of real fruits and plants to deliver a delicious and natural daily boost of essential nutrients. With real fruit as the first ingredient, the chews provide antioxidants and are naturally sweet because they contain only natural fruit sugars. These chews supply important nutrients that are good for you and are non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, and contain no processed or refined sugars, synthetic fillers, waxes or syrups. The Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews have no gelatin and a unique, natural chewy texture unlike traditional gummies. The Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews' innovative product design is an outcome of Dole's work in understanding consumers and their priorities. Superb taste, enjoyment value, high nutrition & no processed sugars are a multitude of benefits in the Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews that would encourage consumption, a key behavior required to reap the benefits of supplementation.

"As a 170-year-old CPG packaged fruits company, this year we are accelerating our transformation into a purpose-led, health and wellness company, and entering the functional supplements category is an integral part of this transformation. The Secret Nature of Fruit is a product of our fruit-forward approach and insatiable curiosity" commented Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, USA, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "This new sustainable line explores every part of the nutritional power of all the fruits nature provides, & to promote healthy hair, skin and nails – we used the Dole Promise and science as our guide to develop something truly transformational."

Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews feature a range of diverse fruits, such as guava, passion fruit and pomegranate, extracting vital phytonutrients from all parts of the fruit to bring a new dimension of flavor and nutritional benefits. Beyond clean ingredients with no processed sugars, the Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews are formulated to help meet the daily recommended amount of key vitamins and minerals. Each blend is expertly curated to bolster a specific function to promote better health today and tomorrow, such as:

Immunity : Orange, camu camu and ginger root come together for a nourishing blend promoting immune support and providing an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C and Zinc.

Beauty : For healthy hair, skin and nails, strawberry and pomegranate are combined with Vitamins A & E, Biotin and CoQ10 to support a clear complexion and help fight free radicals.

Focus : Passion fruit, strawberry, Choline, L-theanine and Vitamins B6 and B12 combine to help promote alertness, clarity and focus.

Energy : A total body vitality boost to help you energize is delivered through a combination of watermelon, guava, Vitamin B12, Iron and Ashwagandha.

As part of Dole's commitment to sustainability as outlined in the Dole Promise , the Secret Nature of Fruit's Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews use 100% recycled plastic (rPET) for packaging, which is a clear, strong, and lightweight recycled plastic that has been cleaned and transformed into a new container. The packaging components used are recyclable, specifically the bottle and cap. The Chew is made sustainably in a simple square shape producing little to no waste.

The Secret Nature of Fruit's Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews are now available online through Amazon and at select retailers including 179 Hy-Vee stores and 62 Giant Eagle stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The 60ct bottle of Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews retails for $13.99 MSRP.

This spring, The Secret Nature of Fruit will be distributed more widely on a national scale, along with the launch of Probiotic Fruit Sodas. For more information, visit thesecretnatureoffruit.com .

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen and Functional Supplements. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

