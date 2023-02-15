ProvenBase and Convo Partner Up to Make Virtual Business Communications More Accessible

The Intelligent Sourcing Solution now includes access to ASL-interpretation services for Deaf professionals or employers seeking workplace communication solutions

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProvenBase, an Intelligent Sourcing Solution spotlighting diverse, disabled, and underrepresented talent, is excited to announce an advancement in DE&I hiring and a major benefit to all its customers. Raising the bar for accessibility in hiring, ProvenBase partnered with Convo, a company offering ASL-interpretation services for workplace interactions like interviews and meetings.

11.5% of the U.S. population has hearing loss — this partnership makes hiring Deaf candidates easier.

Companies offering inclusive working environments for employees with disabilities accomplish around 28% higher revenue, 30% greater economic profit margins, and double the net income of industry peers. Deaf and hard-of-hearing and blind communities build an abundance of innate skills that are invaluable to every workplace, from advancing greater human diversity to driving bottom lines.

"We're proud to offer this service not only as a benefit for our customers but also for job seekers in the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. We see this as a small change for companies but a huge opportunity for creating a more inclusive workforce," said Ravi Tandra, CEO of ProvenBase. "As our friends at Convo say, accessibility is not the same as inclusion. We know that one size does not fit all and this is one step in achieving that."

This coupling increases the ease with which companies can include Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals into their current candidate search process. Through this partnership, ProvenBase customers will be able to request Convo services for their business needs directly through the platform at no additional cost.

"We are thrilled to partner with ProvenBase in creating opportunities for Deaf and hard of hearing job seekers everywhere. We strive towards a world where natural, organic conversations happen without forethought, and we are grateful that our friends at ProvenBase have joined us in the movement towards making the job marketplace more equitable for all." - Jarrod Musano, CEO of Convo

Roughly, 11.5% of the U.S. population has hearing loss, and this number will grow to one in four people globally — 2.5 billion people by 2050. That's a large population of the workforce that is being underutilized. Although 90% of companies claim to prioritize diversity, only 4% consider disability in their Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. Which means that even though many companies are prioritizing DEI&A in 2023, they still have a major blind spot in their talent acquisition strategies.

As part of their broader efforts to create inclusive and accessible workplaces for all, ProvenBase and Convo have teamed up to close the gaps in inclusive hiring practices.

About ProvenBase

Our mission is to provide a powerful and efficient platform for talent acquisition teams to find diverse talent, streamline the hiring process, and build dynamic teams that propel their companies forward. ProvenBase uses data-driven and innovative AI-technology to connect employers with diverse talent and place them in positions where they can make an impact on their companies. Features like Diversify 360 and Skills Search have made building diverse and qualified pipelines take minutes. Learn more and schedule a time to talk with us at ProvenBase.com

About Convo

We connect humans. As a Deaf-owned company, our understanding of human connection is different than most. In a rapidly-advancing world, technology is often developed on the basis of spoken language. We offer a different perspective: universal communication solutions that just feel right. We offer virtual ASL-interpretation services for companies and individuals to further this goal. Whether you're a Deaf professional or an employer seeking workplace communication solutions, Convo has transcended the status quo of accessible communications. Learn more about Convo at ConvoRelay.com

