The Restaurant at JUSTIN receives Five-Stars in Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards

Located at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN continues to earn global recognition for exceptional service

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce that The Restaurant at JUSTIN has received Five-Stars in Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards, one of the most prestigious global ratings for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is one of nine new Five-Star restaurants globally to earn this recognition, and the only restaurant in California to receive this accolade for the first time in 2023.

The world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, the Forbes Travel Guide recognized The Restaurant at JUSTIN for its one-of-a-kind dinner experience at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. Dinner service features a four-course prix fixe menu exuding understated excellence and the finest in California Cuisine, complemented with pairings from JUSTIN's award-winning wines and sweeping views of the vineyards. Led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom, the Restaurant brings an elevated culinary experience to the wine country of Paso Robles with dishes created from the freshest local ingredients.

The Restaurant at JUSTIN recently received a coveted MICHELIN star as a part of California's 2022 MICHELIN® Guide as well as a MICHELIN Green Star for its sustainability practices. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is the only winery restaurant to have received a MICHELIN Star, a MICHELIN Green Star and Five-Stars from Forbes Travel Guide.

"Forbes Travel Guide is proud to add The Restaurant at JUSTIN to its Five-Star award-winning restaurant list for 2023. The dining experience offered to guests is one-of-a-kind and set amongst the most exquisite natural surroundings making for an authentic and memorable experience," said Amanda Frasier, President Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "The service epitomizes modern luxury dining, and we congratulate the leadership and staff on this significant achievement."

Forbes Travel Guide's anonymous professional inspectors evaluate restaurants on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service. Five-Star reviews are reserved for "outstanding" properties through their independent inspection process. There are now 79 restaurants globally that have earned the Five-Star recognition from the Forbes Travel Guide, eight of which are in California.

"The Restaurant at JUSTIN is known around the world for serving incredible, locally-sourced cuisine. This latest recognition by the Forbes Travel Guide shows that the passion and pursuit of excellence in the kitchen further translates to spectacular service," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. "We are providing our guests with an unparalleled experience from start to finish, something we endeavor to accomplish every day."

Established in 1991, when Paso Robles was just in its early days and there were no other restaurants in the area, The Restaurant at JUSTIN became a beacon to the community with a long legacy of excellence that followed. The Forbes Five-Star and MICHELIN accolades join others including Wine Spectator's 2017 Restaurant Award, an honor that recognizes top restaurants with a great wine program, and Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence for 17 consecutive years. The Restaurant also ranked second in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice 2022 Travel Awards, first in California.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Paso Robles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN is open for dinner Thursday – Sunday with seatings available from 6:30 – 8:30PM. Reservations are required and can be made at JUSTINWine.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn®, and a Restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN's Tasting Rooms, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club.

