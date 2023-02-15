Sesame Place Philadelphia Announces the Most Splash-tacular Season EVER With ALL-NEW Water Attraction, NEW Tropical-Themed Land, ALL-NEW Entertainment Offerings, and MORE!

ALL-NEW water play adventure, Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores will open Summer 2023

NEW Big Bird's Beach, a tropical land of newly-themed attractions dedicated to splashy water fun expected Summer 2023

ALL-NEW Character Show, Welcome To The Party, premieres Summer 2023

ALL-NEW enhanced character Meet & Greet experience with everybody's favorite feathered friend, Big Bird, debuts Summer 2023

For a limited time, 2023 Sesame Place Season Passes are on sale with a savings of up to $65 . Starting at 6 payments of $19.75 per month for six months, Season Passes include unlimited visits and unlimited furry fun

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place Philadelphia is getting ready for the most Splash-tacular season ever with an ALL-NEW water attraction, a NEW tropical-themed land, enhanced entertainment offerings, and more! The new attractions and enhancements are all expected to launch this summer.

At the ALL-NEW water play area, Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores, guests can splish, splash, spray, and play under tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble, and a spraying water tower. Located on Sesame Island, this water adventure area is the perfect place for the whole family to cool off with plenty of splashy water fun and shaded seating.

Big Bird's Beach, a NEW tropical-themed land dedicated to splashy water fun, is also expected to debut this summer. Previously known as Twiddlebug Land, this area has been colorfully transformed and creatively updated. Guests can enjoy exciting water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a refreshing splash and spray area, and shaded seating areas. Newly updated attractions in this chill, seaside oasis include:

Elmo's Surf 'n' Slide – Catch a wave and climb aboard this six-person raft for a monstrously good time! This six-story family raft ride sends guests on a swirling, swishing, splashing adventure as they surf down accelerator slides towards the final splashdown! It's rad water fun for the whole family!

Abby's Splash & Spray Garden – Cool off in Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, where the water is refreshing, and the vibe is magical. Featuring a jumbo watering can sprinkler, this water oasis is a great place to splash, play, and spray!

Rosita's Seaside Slides – Guests can enjoy a splish-splashing ride down Rosita's Seaside Slides in a single or a double-seater tube that will have everyone smiling all the way to the end. Adjacent to Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, these slides are fun for the whole family, especially for younger children who can enjoy the attraction with a supervising companion.

Little Bird's Bay – Guests will have a "swell" time enjoying the rolling waves in this 10,000 square-foot family wave pool. With plenty of seating and surrounding shade, it's a great place to chill out, cool off, and splash around. With a maximum water depth of 18 inches, Little Bird's Bay is perfect for smaller children.

Exclusive, renovated cabanas with access to a private splash area will be available for purchase to make the day extra special and relaxing. Recent upgrades to the cabanas include new furniture and an updated food and beverage menu to complete the perfect, tranquil beach experience.

For even more fun with everyone's favorite furry friends, Sesame Place Philadelphia will also introduce two ALL-NEW entertainment offerings this summer:

Welcome to The Party! – Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita, and Cookie Monster want to put on a show to welcome their new friends to Sesame Street but can't decide what kind it should be. From a dance show to a magic show to a cookie show, everyone has a different idea! With the help of some new friends, like Elmo's adorable puppy Tango, our Sesame Street pals realize that by working together, they can put on the biggest, most spectacular welcome show of all! Guests can catch this ALL-NEW show at Abby's Paradise Theater.

Small Talk with Big Bird – Guests can visit Big Bird's nest for an ALL-NEW, enhanced Meet & Greet experience with Sesame Street's tallest feathered friend! Anticipated this Summer, come by to chit-chat and take a photo with Big Bird himself.

Sesame Place Philadelphia will officially open for the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, with the ALL-NEW Mardi Gras Celebration. This limited-time event will feature the return of the must-see Sesame Street Mardi Gras Parade and Elmo the Musical, Live! at Sesame Place, plus special strolling entertainment and New Orleans-inspired culinary offerings. The upcoming season is sure to be filled with furry and feathered fun for Sesame Place's most Splash-tacular season ever!

The Best Way to Play

Guests can purchase a 2023 Season Pass at Sesame Place Philadelphia to be among the first to experience Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and Big Bird's Beach, along with all other furry fun to come in 2023. Season Pass Members can enjoy unlimited furry fun and unbelievable benefits all season long – including FREE parking, FREE tickets for friends and family, exclusive Meet & Greets with everyone's favorite furry friends, discounted food and merchandise, exciting events and early access to water attractions throughout the summer. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased. Now through February 26, guests can purchase passes for as low as $118.50, or just $19.75 per month for six months. For more information and to purchase Season Passes, guests can visit Guest Relations at the park or http://sesameplace.com/philadelphia/season-pass.

About Sesame Place®

Sesame Place® Philadelphia, the only theme park on the East Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street®, was the first theme park in the world to become a Certified Autism Center. The park has more than 25 Sesame Street-themed attractions, entertaining character shows and parades, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and everyone's favorite furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place including the all-new Mardi Gras Celebration, Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, Summer Fun Fest, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas. Conveniently located 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from NYC, Sesame Place is ideal for families with kids of all ages. For more information, visit www.sesameplace.com and follow the park on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Meagan Passero

Office – (215) 741-5372

Cell – (908) 839-7543

meagan.passero@sesameplace.com

