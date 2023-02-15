US Department of Defense and Intelligence Agencies Trust Appian with Mission-Critical Platform Transformation

From process automation to low-code development and packaged solutions, Appian accelerates missions for large-scale US DoD projects

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that more than 200 government agencies use the Appian Platform to accelerate mission attainment through process automation, low-code development and packaged solutions. This includes numerous Appian deployments across all four branches of the Department of Defense, and Intelligence agencies. Appian enables rapid IT modernization, helping create mission-centric agencies that operate at maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

Appian accelerates missions for large-scale US DoD projects through process automation and low-code development.

Large-scale, multi-platform and transformational process automation through the Appian Data Fabric has gained prominence in military agencies. In a recent contract, an agency selected Appian, in partnership with BigBear.AI and Palantir Technologies, to implement a single Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system. This system is designed to be an intelligent platform providing a holistic view of the agency's global force structure. Appian was also recently selected by two additional agencies for similar case management deployments integrating people, processes, and data in mission-centric workflows and applications.

The Appian Government Acquisition Management (GAM) suite is a set of pre-built solutions that enable government organizations to make procurement decisions with confidence and clarity. Appian is the basis for the US Air Force CON-IT acquisition system . The system standardizes acquisition contract writing across the organization, drives efficiency for the acquisition and contracting communities, reduces costs, and provides a platform to make functionality enhancements and statutory changes faster. This system not only saved time and manual efforts, but has become a standard for their contract writing systems.

The Appian GAM suite is designed for each phase of the acquisition lifecycle. From gathering requirements to contract closeouts, Appian provides solutions tailored to challenges unique to government agencies. From the successful implementation of the DoD contract writing system years ago, to an acquisition system that is now the largest and most comprehensive BPM-based acquisition management solution in the United States Federal Government, the GAM suite will continue to serve agencies and evolve to support their growth.

Looking forward, organizations need to be empowered to understand their systems, data, and processes, to prepare for potential uncertainties. At the Appian Government 2022 conference, Appian CEO Matt Calkins commented on what organizations can expect.

"We are in a time of economic turbulence, and if we are met with an upcoming recession, like many are predicting, we're going to see the same symptoms we see in any recession," said Calkins. "We're all going to be asked to do a little more with a little less. The demands will be higher, and the resources will be lower."

To learn more about how Appian supports DoD agencies, read our blog, System and Process Modernization Gains Momentum at US Defense and Intelligence Agencies .

For more information and to get started today, visit appian.com/government .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter , LinkedIn .

Follow Appian UK: Twitter , LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian