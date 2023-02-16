Post Consumer Brands Launches Sweet Dreams, the First-Ever Cereal with Curated Ingredients for Healthy Nighttime Habits

Sweet Dreams is available in two unique flavors: Blueberry Midnight and Honey Moonglow

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --While we all deserve a good night's sleep, for over half of American adults[1], that sleep is elusive. That's why Post Consumer Brands is looking to help make your sleep dreams come true with Sweet Dreams – the first ready-to-eat cereal designed to be part of a healthy sleep routine while still satisfying those nighttime food cravings.

Sweet Dreams comes in two unique flavors, each packed with intentionally designed ingredients like whole grains, a nighttime herbal blend and vitamins and minerals including Zinc, Folic Acid and B vitamins to support natural melatonin production:

Blueberry Midnight contains natural and delicious flavors of blueberry, lavender and chamomile.

Honey Moonglow contains notes of honey, vanilla, lavender and chamomile.

"More than ever, consumers are looking to embrace acts of self-care, particularly as it relates to bedtime routines and we believe a relaxing bedtime routine is key to a good night's sleep," said Logan Sohn, Senior Brand Manager. "As a brand that's been helping early-risers crush their morning routines for over 100 years, we're thrilled to now help fans also establish healthy nighttime habits by providing a nutrient dense before-bed snack made to support a sleep routine they could only dream of until now."

Rest easy knowing Sweet Dreams can be found in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide. To learn more about Sweet Dreams and where to buy it, visit the Post Consumer Brands website at www.postconsumerbrands.com/sweet-dreams.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., is focused on providing delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio ranges from iconic brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Grape-Nuts® and PEBBLES® cereal, as well as Peter Pan® peanut butter to the Malt-O-Meal® brand of value ready-to-eat cereals, and more. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

