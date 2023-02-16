Tim Davis of Davis Executive Wealth Management Leads Steward Partners in 2022 Business Growth

Follows recognition as asset growth leader in 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, recognizes Timothy Davis, CFP®, Wealth Manager and Founder of Davis Executive Wealth Management at Steward Partners in Boston, as the leader in business growth for 2022 out of more than 200 advisor partners nationwide. This is Davis's second consecutive year with a first-place recognition; he also led Steward Partners in new asset growth in 2021.

"Tim has been an outstanding partner since joining us in 2017, and his work ethic and devotion to his clients have won him the respect and admiration of his peers. We're proud to recognize his accomplishments and look forward to supporting his team's future growth," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners.

Davis has been a financial advisor for more than 25 years. Working with clients through the dot-com blowup of 2000 and the global financial crisis of 2008 gave him the invaluable experience needed to navigate the market upheavals of 2022.

"I'm always honored to be recognized for our growth because it means we are doing a good job for our clients," said Davis. "My team and I are committed to their success, and earning their loyalty and trust is our priority."

In addition to his Steward Partners recognition, Davis was also named as one of Forbes's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in both 2020 and 2021. The annual ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative data and qualitative criteria gained primarily via telephone and in-person due diligence interviews.

For more information about Tim Davis and Davis Executive Wealth Management, visit Davis.StewardPartners.com.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications, and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group