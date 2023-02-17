Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1.959 Billion

- Strong execution contributes to 34% net sales gain and higher earnings.
- Market environment supported by positive fundamentals and healthy demand for farm and construction equipment.
- Full-year net income forecast increased to $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion.
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $1.959 billion for the first quarter ended January 29, 2023, or $6.55 per share, compared with net income of $903 million, or $2.92 per share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2022.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 32 percent, to $12.652 billion, in the most recent quarter. Net sales were $11.402 billion for the quarter, compared with $8.531 billion in 2022.
"Deere's first-quarter performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment as well as solid execution on the part of our employees, dealers, and suppliers to get products to our customers," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are, at the same time, benefiting from an improved operating environment, which is contributing to higher levels of production."
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion.
"Deere is looking forward to another strong year on the basis of positive fundamentals, low machine inventories, and a continuation of solid execution," May said. "We are proud of our recent performance and remain fully committed to helping our customers do their jobs in a more profitable, productive, and sustainable way. We have confidence in our ability to execute on our leap ambitions and run our businesses with real purpose, real technology, and real impact."
Deere & Company
First Quarter
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
12,652
$
9,569
32 %
Net income
$
1,959
$
903
117 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
6.55
$
2.92
Results for the prior period were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
First Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
5,198
$
3,356
55 %
Operating profit
$
1,208
$
296
308 %
Operating margin
23.2 %
8.8 %
Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volume / mix, partially offset by higher production costs and increased SA&G and R&D expenses. UAW contract-ratification bonus costs affected the prior period.
Small Agriculture & Turf
First Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
3,001
$
2,631
14 %
Operating profit
$
447
$
371
20 %
Operating margin
14.9 %
14.1 %
Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved primarily as a result of price realization and improved shipment volumes. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.
Construction & Forestry
First Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
3,203
$
2,544
26 %
Operating profit
$
625
$
272
130 %
Operating margin
19.5 %
10.7 %
Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved due to price realization and improved shipment volumes, partially offset by higher production costs. UAW contract-ratification bonus costs affected the prior period.
Financial Services
First Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net income
$
185
$
231
-20 %
Financial services net income for the quarter decreased mainly due to less-favorable financing spreads, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Up 5 to 10%
Small Ag & Turf
Down ~ 5%
Europe
Flat to Up 5%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Flat to Up 5%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Global Forestry
Flat
Global Roadbuilding
Flat
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Up ~ 20%
0 %
+14 %
Small Ag & Turf
Flat to Up 5%
0 %
+8 %
Construction & Forestry
Up 10 to 15%
0 %
+9 %
Financial Services
Net Income
$ 820
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $820 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. The outlook decreased from the previous forecast provided on November 23, 2022 due to further compression in financing spreads.
John Deere Capital Corporation
The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.
First Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Revenue
$
821
$
643
28 %
Net income
$
147
$
190
-23 %
Ending portfolio balance
$
47,227
$
40,353
17 %
Net income for the quarter was lower than the same period in 2022 primarily due to less-favorable financing spreads, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions, partially offset by income earned on higher average portfolio balances.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:
- changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
- political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
- wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and natural disasters;
- adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and liquidity constraints;
- growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
- the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
- the ability to understand and meet its customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products;
- accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
- changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
- gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
- the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
- dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
- changes in climate patterns and unfavorable weather events;
- higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for our products;
- changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
- availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
- delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
- labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;
- the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
- security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
- loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
- compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws, including economic sanctions, data privacy, and environmental laws and regulations;
- legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;
- investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
- events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
- world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs (e.g., fertilizer), and availability of transport for crops; and
- housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.
Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
January 29
January 30
%
2023
2022
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
5,198
$
3,356
+55
Small ag & turf net sales
3,001
2,631
+14
Construction & forestry net sales
3,203
2,544
+26
Financial services revenues
1,040
870
+20
Other revenues
210
168
+25
Total net sales and revenues
$
12,652
$
9,569
+32
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,208
$
296
+308
Small ag & turf
447
371
+20
Construction & forestry
625
272
+130
Financial services
238
296
-20
Total operating profit
2,518
1,235
+104
Reconciling items **
(22)
(82)
-73
Income taxes
(537)
(250)
+115
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,959
$
903
+117
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
11,402
$
8,531
Finance and interest income
994
800
Other income
256
238
Total
12,652
9,569
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
7,934
6,695
Research and development expenses
495
402
Selling, administrative and general expenses
952
781
Interest expense
479
229
Other operating expenses
299
311
Total
10,159
8,418
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
2,493
1,151
Provision for income taxes
537
250
Income of Consolidated Group
1,956
901
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
3
Net Income
1,957
904
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,959
$
903
Per Share Data
Basic
$
6.58
$
2.94
Diluted
$
6.55
$
2.92
Dividends declared
$
1.20
$
1.05
Dividends paid
$
1.13
$
1.05
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
297.6
307.4
Diluted
299.1
309.4
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
January 29
October 30
January 30
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,976
$
4,774
$
4,472
Marketable securities
852
734
735
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
7,609
6,410
4,855
Financing receivables - net
36,882
36,634
33,191
Financing receivables securitized - net
5,089
5,936
3,516
Other receivables
1,992
2,492
1,936
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,502
6,623
6,624
Inventories
10,056
8,495
7,935
Property and equipment - net
6,212
6,056
5,665
Goodwill
3,891
3,687
3,192
Other intangible assets - net
1,255
1,218
1,209
Retirement benefits
3,793
3,730
3,158
Deferred income taxes
914
824
923
Other assets
2,597
2,417
2,203
Total Assets
$
91,620
$
90,030
$
79,614
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
14,129
$
12,592
$
10,990
Short-term securitization borrowings
4,864
5,711
3,482
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
13,108
14,822
10,651
Deferred income taxes
519
495
556
Long-term borrowings
35,071
33,596
32,838
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,493
2,457
3,289
Total liabilities
70,184
69,673
61,806
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
100
92
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
21,332
20,262
17,804
Noncontrolling interests
4
3
4
Total stockholders' equity
21,336
20,265
17,808
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
91,620
$
90,030
$
79,614
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,957
$
904
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
(130)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
494
486
Share-based compensation expense
23
18
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
(56)
210
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(1,015)
(106)
Inventories
(1,279)
(1,297)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,577)
(1,554)
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
199
(184)
Retirement benefits
(48)
(1,010)
Other
186
(20)
Net cash used for operating activities
(1,246)
(2,553)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
7,198
6,435
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
497
479
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(6,322)
(5,603)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(24)
Purchases of property and equipment
(315)
(193)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(497)
(391)
Collateral on derivatives - net
345
(13)
Other
(146)
(42)
Net cash provided by investing activities
760
648
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings
697
(1,018)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
2,505
2,353
Payments of long-term borrowings
(1,925)
(1,940)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
21
11
Repurchases of common stock
(1,257)
(623)
Dividends paid
(341)
(327)
Other
(39)
(33)
Net cash used for financing activities
(339)
(1,577)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
62
(74)
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(763)
(3,556)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
4,941
8,125
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
4,178
$
4,569
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)
In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
Total
UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales
$
53
$
9
$
28
$
90
(2)
The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.
(3)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
11,402
$
8,531
$
11,402
$
8,531
Finance and interest income
114
34
$
1,067
$
829
$
(187)
$
(63)
994
800
1
Other income
234
217
177
87
(155)
(66)
256
238
2, 3
Total
11,750
8,782
1,244
916
(342)
(129)
12,652
9,569
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
7,940
6,696
(6)
(1)
7,934
6,695
4
Research and development expenses
495
402
495
402
Selling, administrative and general expenses
783
657
172
126
(3)
(2)
952
781
4
Interest expense
101
90
442
158
(64)
(19)
479
229
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
123
44
(123)
(44)
5
Other operating expenses
53
39
392
335
(146)
(63)
299
311
6, 7
Total
9,495
7,928
1,006
619
(342)
(129)
10,159
8,418
Income before Income Taxes
2,255
854
238
297
2,493
1,151
Provision for income taxes
483
182
54
68
537
250
Income after Income Taxes
1,772
672
184
229
1,956
901
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
1
2
1
3
Net Income
1,772
673
185
231
1,957
904
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
1
(2)
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,774
$
672
$
185
$
231
$
1,959
$
903
1
Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7
Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Jan 29
Oct 30
Jan 30
Jan 29
Oct 30
Jan 30
Jan 29
Oct 30
Jan 30
Jan 29
Oct 30
Jan 30
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,665
$
3,767
$
3,596
$
1,311
$
1,007
$
876
$
3,976
$
4,774
$
4,472
Marketable securities
18
61
2
834
673
733
852
734
735
Receivables from Financial Services
5,348
6,569
5,307
$
(5,348)
$
(6,569)
$
(5,307)
8
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,342
1,273
996
7,827
6,434
4,843
(1,560)
(1,297)
(984)
7,609
6,410
4,855
9
Financing receivables - net
51
47
56
36,831
36,587
33,135
36,882
36,634
33,191
Financing receivables securitized - net
9
5,089
5,936
3,507
5,089
5,936
3,516
Other receivables
1,583
1,670
1,818
489
832
153
(80)
(10)
(35)
1,992
2,492
1,936
9
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,502
6,623
6,624
6,502
6,623
6,624
Inventories
10,056
8,495
7,935
10,056
8,495
7,935
Property and equipment - net
6,178
6,021
5,629
34
35
36
6,212
6,056
5,665
Goodwill
3,891
3,687
3,192
3,891
3,687
3,192
Other intangible assets - net
1,255
1,218
1,209
1,255
1,218
1,209
Retirement benefits
3,728
3,666
3,095
67
66
65
(2)
(2)
(2)
3,793
3,730
3,158
10
Deferred income taxes
1,015
940
1,095
53
45
50
(154)
(161)
(222)
914
824
923
11
Other assets
1,936
1,794
1,730
684
626
477
(23)
(3)
(4)
2,597
2,417
2,203
9
Total Assets
$
39,066
$
39,208
$
35,669
$
59,721
$
58,864
$
50,499
$
(7,167)
$
(8,042)
$
(6,554)
$
91,620
$
90,030
$
79,614
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
969
$
1,040
$
1,516
$
13,160
$
11,552
$
9,474
$
14,129
$
12,592
$
10,990
Short-term securitization borrowings
8
4,864
5,711
3,474
4,864
5,711
3,482
Payables to Equipment Operations
5,348
6,569
5,307
$
(5,348)
$
(6,569)
$
(5,307)
8
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
11,819
12,962
9,704
2,952
3,170
1,970
(1,663)
(1,310)
(1,023)
13,108
14,822
10,651
9
Deferred income taxes
404
380
425
269
276
353
(154)
(161)
(222)
519
495
556
11
Long-term borrowings
8,155
7,917
8,760
26,916
25,679
24,078
35,071
33,596
32,838
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,384
2,351
3,182
111
108
109
(2)
(2)
(2)
2,493
2,457
3,289
10
Total liabilities
23,731
24,650
23,595
53,620
53,065
44,765
(7,167)
(8,042)
(6,554)
70,184
69,673
61,806
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
100
92
100
92
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
21,332
20,262
17,804
6,101
5,799
5,734
(6,101)
(5,799)
(5,734)
21,332
20,262
17,804
12
Noncontrolling interests
4
3
4
4
3
4
Financial Services equity
(6,101)
(5,799)
(5,734)
6,101
5,799
5,734
12
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
15,235
14,466
12,074
6,101
5,799
5,734
21,336
20,265
17,808
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
39,066
$
39,208
$
35,669
$
59,721
$
58,864
$
50,499
$
(7,167)
$
(8,042)
$
(6,554)
$
91,620
$
90,030
$
79,614
8
Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
9
Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
10
Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
11
Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
12
Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,772
$
673
$
185
$
231
$
1,957
$
904
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
1
(2)
(131)
2
(130)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
279
257
252
266
$
(37)
$
(37)
494
486
13
Share-based compensation expense
23
18
23
18
14
Distributed earnings of Financial Services
3
42
(3)
(42)
15
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
(39)
223
(17)
(13)
(56)
210
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(23)
158
(992)
(264)
(1,015)
(106)
16, 18, 19
Inventories
(1,254)
(1,277)
(25)
(20)
(1,279)
(1,297)
17
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,458)
(1,346)
145
(66)
(264)
(142)
(1,577)
(1,554)
18
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
192
(192)
7
8
199
(184)
Retirement benefits
(49)
(1,012)
1
2
(48)
(1,010)
Other
17
(12)
163
(19)
6
11
186
(20)
13, 14, 17
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(559)
(2,488)
605
411
(1,292)
(476)
(1,246)
(2,553)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
7,495
6,845
(297)
(410)
7,198
6,435
16
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
497
479
497
479
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(6,375)
(5,719)
53
116
(6,322)
(5,603)
16
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(24)
(24)
Purchases of property and equipment
(315)
(193)
(315)
(193)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(531)
(419)
34
28
(497)
(391)
17
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(1,499)
(684)
1,499
684
16
Collateral on derivatives - net
4
345
(17)
345
(13)
Other
(9)
(22)
(137)
(36)
16
(146)
(42)
19
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(324)
(235)
(205)
449
1,289
434
760
648
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings
(136)
123
833
(1,141)
697
(1,018)
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
1,469
150
(1,469)
(150)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
1
18
2,504
2,335
2,505
2,353
Payments of long-term borrowings
(124)
(1,925)
(1,816)
(1,925)
(1,940)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
21
11
21
11
Repurchases of common stock
(1,257)
(623)
(1,257)
(623)
Dividends paid
(341)
(327)
(3)
(42)
3
42
(341)
(327)
15
Other
(27)
(22)
(12)
(11)
(39)
(33)
Net cash used for financing activities
(270)
(794)
(72)
(825)
3
42
(339)
(1,577)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
48
(75)
14
1
62
(74)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(1,105)
(3,592)
342
36
(763)
(3,556)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
3,781
7,200
1,160
925
4,941
8,125
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
2,676
$
3,608
$
1,502
$
961
$
4,178
$
4,569
13
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
14
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
15
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.
16
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
17
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
18
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
19
Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.
DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.
Equipment
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
For the Three Months Ended
Operations
Precision Ag
& Turf
& Forestry
Jan 29
Jan 30
Jan 29
Jan 30
Jan 29
Jan 30
Jan 29
Jan 30
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales
$
11,402
$
8,531
$
5,198
$
3,356
$
3,001
$
2,631
$
3,203
$
2,544
Average Identifiable Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
$
20,929
$
18,009
$
9,074
$
7,430
$
4,744
$
4,190
$
7,111
$
6,389
With Inventories at Standard Cost
22,976
19,614
10,138
8,234
5,288
4,654
7,550
6,726
Operating Profit
$
2,280
$
939
$
1,208
$
296
$
447
$
371
$
625
$
272
Percent of Net Sales
20.0
%
11.0
%
23.2
%
8.8
%
14.9
%
14.1
%
19.5
%
10.7
%
Operating Return on Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
10.9
%
5.2
%
13.3
%
4.0
%
9.4
%
8.9
%
8.8
%
4.3
%
With Inventories at Standard Cost
9.9
%
4.8
%
11.9
%
3.6
%
8.5
%
8.0
%
8.3
%
4.0
%
SVA Cost of Assets
$
(689)
$
(589)
$
(304)
$
(248)
$
(159)
$
(139)
$
(226)
$
(202)
SVA
1,591
350
904
48
288
232
399
70
Financial
For the Three Months Ended
Services
Jan 29
Jan 30
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
185
$
231
Average Equity
5,948
5,644
Return on Equity
3.1
%
4.1
%
Operating Profit
$
238
$
296
Cost of Equity
(192)
(180)
SVA
46
116
