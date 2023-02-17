ICCPP ODM+ Is About To Present New Ceramic Coil Product Solutions At 2023TPE

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February 22-24, 2023, ICCPP ODM+ will bring a full set of ceramic coil product solutions to the TOTAL PRODUCT EXPO (TPE). They said, we can not wait to share our breakthroughs in ceramic coil technology areas, our insights of consumer research and our new products for the U.S. market with brands. We look forward to seeing you at booth #3189 in the convention center, Las Vegas.

TPE is one of the largest and most professional B2B tobacco exhibitions in the United States and the entire Americas, held annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center and successfully for 23 sessions. It provides over 300 brands across the US and around the world with three-day opportunities of product demonstrations, technical exchanges and trading, and plays a pivotal role in the sale of tobacco products in the U.S. and internationally.

The participation of ICCPP ODM+ in TPE, on one hand, is to showcase its premium ceramic coil technology solutions to the world, eager to communicate with ambitious e-cigarette brands, and to provide a larger showcase for the full-category, large-capacity, double-puff and application-based ceramic coil solutions that truly solve users' pain points.

On the other hand, they hope to take this opportunity to exchange opinions with American customers in order to provide better ODM solutions and services, thus helping to bring more comprehensive and superior vape experience to adult vapers in the US and North America.

Full Category Ceramic Coil Technology Solutions to Provide More Choice for Brand Customers

So far, ceramic coil technology has experienced many technical iterations from ceramic materials, heating methods to electronic atomization structure, and its products tends to more various and taste experience to abundant. But only few manufacturers can combine self-developed ceramic coil technology with regional user preferences and develop a full range of solutions that take both disposable pods and pod systems into consideration. The Gene Tree ceramic coil technology solutions of ICCPP ODM+ has done it well.

With Gene Tree ceramic coil technology's world's 1st innovative nano-tech ceramic material, powder-free manufacturing process and multi-stage micro-stage pore structure, it achieves a better balance between the industrialization demands of vape brands and the experience needs of adult vapers and then develops an unparalleled full range of diversified ceramic coil product solutions.

It not only can be compatible with various types of e-liquids from 80mPas to 260mPas on the market, but also provides ultra-high nicotine concentration and flavor consistency for a richer, smoother, and purer vaping experience. More specifically, Gene Tree's nicotine restoration is 26% higher than that of other ceramic coils, up to 0.14mg/puff nearly same as combustible cigarettes, and then you can get the same satisfaction with less nicotine absorption.

Customized Large Capacity Product Solutions to Focus on Regional Targeted Market Vapers

Since the release of Gene Tree's exclusive powder-free ceramic technology in 21 years, experiencing from ultra-thin disposable and reloadable to high-capacity disposable and reloadable, Gene Tree series have been adhering to the user-centered concept, constantly solving technical difficulties, upgrading user experience and optimizing production process.

ICCPP ODM+ will debut its 5.5ml mid to high capacity ceramic coil product solutions at TPE. This larger capacity ceramic coil product solution focuses on the insights and researches on American adult vapers, and takes their oral muscle movement, lip feelings, handheld weight and size and flavor preference into account,and also provides customizable, automated production. I'm sure it will give the U.S. e-cigarette brands have never had the best ceramic coil technological cooperation experience!

In addition, this larger capacity Gene Tree ceramic coil product solutions does continue Gene Tree's powder-free environmental-friendly technology to minimize the harm of powder on people's hearts and lungs. The aerosols produced by Gene Tree technology have been tested to no powder precipitation, undetected 11 heavy metal components, and reduced by 52% aldehydes, making each puff purer and more secure.

Double Puffs with Equal E-juice to Provide Better Vaping Experience

ICCPP ODM+'s Gene Tree ceramic coil product solutions have another benefit that makes e-cigarette brands irresistible. Its energy efficiency ratio is as high as 1.3mg/W, and the TPM is stable above 7mg/Puff. Vapers can get twice more puffs from the same e-juice capacity compared to the cotton coils'.

In the disposable e-cigarette market, where competition is gradually heating up, it may be a good idea to give vapers an extra feeling of value and cost-efficiency, in addition to innovations and developments in the taste experience.

What' more, all set of Gene Tree product solutions has a better flavor than similar solutions on the market. The aerosols produced by Gene Tree are 50% smaller compared with cotton coils', providing a more comfortable and smooth using experience. The aerosols particle sizes can even be customized to different requirements, bringing a unique atomizing taste.

The advantages of the Gene Tree series go far beyond what I have said. If you want to know more about ICCPP ODM+'s Gene Tree's ceramic coil technology solutions and new product solutions, booth #3189 in the Convention Center at Las Vegas, Feb. 22-24, 2023, please do not miss it.

If you want to get in touch with them as soon as possible, please refer to their website: www.iccpp.com.

Finally, ICCPP ODM+ has released the news of e-cigarette showing they expect to attend it this year, and you can arrange your trip accordingly.

The VAPER EXPO UK : 12th-14th, May, The National Exhibition Centre B40 1NT

World Vape Show : 21th-23th, June, Sheik Zayed Road Convention Gate Dubai UAE

Inter-Tabac : 14th-16th, Sep, Strobelallee 45 44139 Dortmund Germany

VAPEXPO : 22th-23th, Oct, 20, Avenue de la Porte de la Villette 75019 Paris France

About ICCPP ODM+：

ICCPP ODM+ is an innovative ODM strategic cooperation model created by ICCPP GROUP in 2022, which provides customers' brands with premium vape solutions and extend product life cycles so as to achieve long-term rapid development through innovations and breakthroughs in technology+, product+, flavor+, quality+, compliance+ and marketing+.

About ICCPP：

ICCPP Group is a comprehensive electronic atomization ecological group with the whole industrial chain layout. It is rapidly developing with a new business model of the matrix, internationalization, and platform, integrating technology R&D, product design, intelligent manufacturing, brand operation, and supply chain management.

