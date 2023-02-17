RHODE ISLAND TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE AT NORTHEAST TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

Express Drivers at Teamsters Local 251 Ratify New Contract, Stop Layoffs

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After seven months on strike, Teamsters at Northeast Transportation Services — a third-party contractor for DHL Express — have secured a new contract with improved health care coverage, wage increases, more holidays and vacation time, and more paid time off. The 40 express drivers are members of Teamsters Local 251 in Providence, R.I.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Drivers went on strike on June 22, 2022. They returned to work on Jan. 17, under the terms of the previous contract, after receiving notice of Northeast Transportation Service's departure. On Tuesday, the company rescinded its decision and announced that it will remain a contractor for DHL Express in Pawtucket, R.I.

"Our seven-month strike has been life-changing. It brought us together stronger and allowed us to secure this historic contract," said Tiffany Thompson, a driver at Northeast Transportation Services. "Solidarity is at an all-time high after a long fight like this. When Teamsters stand united, anything is possible!"

Since organizing in 2017, Thompson and her co-workers have made incredible gains over two lengthy strikes. The new agreement was overwhelmingly ratified by the membership and runs through March 31, 2028.

"Local 251 tips our hat to these courageous workers. They stuck together, fought back, and won big. This victory shows what Teamsters can accomplish when we stand together to demand a better workplace," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Eastern Region International Vice President. "The gains made in the contract will set the tone for workers looking for better conditions in the contractor-model of the growing logistics industry."

