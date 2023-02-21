ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE COLLABORATES WITH SNAQ TO SUPPORT MEALTIME DECISION-MAKING FOR PEOPLE WITH DIABETES

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, announces a landmark global collaboration with SNAQ, an award-winning app-based solution that offers key insights on food and nutrition for people with diabetes (PWDs). Collaborating to integrate their technologies, Ascensia and SNAQ will empower more PWDs to make impactful mealtime decisions, with a goal to improve diabetes management.

Users of Ascensia's world-renowned CONTOUR BGM portfolio will now be able to seamlessly incorporate SNAQ into their diabetes management regimen, in order to make data-driven decisions about food and nutrition. Through the SNAQ app, users simply take a photo of their food and are provided with nutritional information and actionable insights to help in facilitating glycemic control. With easy-to-read graphs and comparisons to previous meals, SNAQ supports both immediate insights and long-term learning, which is reflected in its strong user retention and high app ratings.

The initial three-year collaboration extends across several phases and regions, launching first in the United States. SNAQ will be integrated with Ascensia's most popular Bluetooth connected BGM devices. SNAQ meal data can also be shared with GlucoContro.Online, Ascensia's streamlined platform, which enables PWDs to seamlessly access, analyze and share their diabetes data. Making this data more easily accessible to PWDs and healthcare practitioners (HCPs) can help them to monitor how different foods affect blood glucose levels and adjust treatment accordingly.

Frank Held, Head of BGM Marketing and Strategy at Ascensia, commented: "This collaboration is a further step in Ascensia's mission to simplify diabetes management whilst providing convenient and effective solutions for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers. I look forward to working together with SNAQ as we collaborate to bring this valuable tool to more people."

Chester Lu, Head of BGM Digital Connected Solutions at Ascensia, added: "Many of the people we speak to with diabetes are looking for smart, connected technologies that give them the data they need when they need it. Data and technology have a central role in helping people to make treatment decisions, and our collaboration with SNAQ will ensure that insights to guide food and meal choice are easily found at the tap of an app."

Aurelian Briner, CEO of SNAQ, commented: "Taking the guesswork out of mealtime glucose control is what SNAQ is aiming for, and this collaboration means that we will be able to support more people in their day-to-day choices. Working with Ascensia's team is an exciting opportunity for SNAQ to grow and continue making a difference for people living with diabetes."

PWDs and HCPs interested in learning more about SNAQ can visit www.ascensiadiabetes.com/snaq or download SNAQ at https://snaq.io/ascensia

