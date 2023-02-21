Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host their Spring VisionWalks

These VisionWalk events taking place this spring will raise awareness and fund research finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, will host their Spring VisionWalk events across the country starting in February and ending in June. These fun, family-friendly Walks are an opportunity for communities to come together to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation's mission.

The Foundation's VisionWalk program includes more than 20 Walks this spring, with the first taking place in Arizona on Saturday, February 25, 2023. VisionWalk participants are encouraged to fundraise by walking individually or as a team. On Walk day, participants will gather to celebrate the blindness community with entertainment, kid's activities, refreshments, and more.

"This spring's VisionWalks will celebrate our Foundation Fighting Blindness community across the United States," says Michele DiVincenzo, vice president, events. "We look forward to uniting with our VisionWalk supporters who show their unwavering dedication to our mission by walking and fundraising."

Since its inception in the Spring of 2006, over 200,000 walkers, donors, and corporate sponsors have raised more than $64 million through VisionWalk. These funds have enabled the Foundation to advance research for treatments and cures from the laboratory to the patients who need them. Vision science is making great strides — today, more than 40 potential treatments are in clinical trials — but there is still more work to do.

Thank you to the VisionWalk National Presenting Sponsor, Spark Therapeutics, and the Visionary Champion National Partners, Janssen Global Services, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and Samsung.

Join the tens of thousands of people who are taking important steps toward treatments and cures by participating in a VisionWalk near you. Register for your local Walk today by visiting, www.VisionWalk.org. For additional information, contact Michele DiVincenzo at MDiVincenzo@FightingBlindness.org or (847) 549-1523.

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $891 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit www.FightingBlindness.org for more information.

