Marilyn Monroe launches Groundbreaking NFT Project with Zeblocks

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marilyn Monroe Estate is partnering with renowned artist duo Zeblocks to launch a new NFT project, Modern Muse, that promises to be a game-changer in the world of digital art. The project, with a mint pass launching on OpenSea, brings together the timeless charm of Marilyn Monroe and the cutting-edge innovation of Zeblocks, making it a must-see for anyone interested in NFTs or the timeless Hollywood star.

Modern Muse by Zeblocks (PRNewswire)

Zeblocks, known for their three successful generative art collections, have established themselves as a leader in the NFT space. "We are deeply grateful to the Marilyn Monroe Estate for entrusting us with the privilege of working on such an iconic and beloved figure," said Zeblocks. "Her timeless beauty, undeniable talent, and enduring legacy continue to captivate and inspire generations, and we are honored to play a role in preserving and sharing her story with the modern world."

The project's innovative approach to NFTs, combined with Marilyn Monroe's timeless appeal, makes this project one of the most highly anticipated releases in the NFT world. This project is not just for NFT collectors and enthusiasts, but for anyone who is interested in learning more about NFTs and the timeless icon, Marilyn Monroe. The project aims to onboard new members to the NFT community by allowing NFTs to be purchased with a credit card, providing a new and exciting way for people to experience and interact with digital art.

The mint pass will be available for purchase on OpenSea Thursday February 23, 2023, with a collection size of 3333. The mint pass will guarantee one mint for the Modern Muse: Marilyn Monroe x Zeblocks on-chain generative art drop to follow.

About Zeblocks

Zeblocks is a prominent artist group known for their innovative approach to NFTs. With three successful collections, they have established themselves as leaders in the digital art world.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate approximately $24.5 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in more than 150 countries, including 9,300-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 356,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

