Fairmont Mayakoba is one of the only resorts in Mexico to employ two Certified Meeting Professionals (CMP)

RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMP program is known around-the-world as the gold standard of excellence in the meeting and events industry, and at Fairmont there are two full-time account managers who have earned this prestigious CMP credential – the most of any hotel in Mexico. By working with a Certified Meeting Professional, our guests will be collaborating with a trained professional who have demonstrated a commitment to the highest ethical standards and best practices in the meeting and event management field.

(PRNewswire)

When planning a meeting, event, or incentive at Fairmont Mayakoba, the first point of contact is Ezra Quintanar CMP in Group Sales. Ezra co-leads a team of 3 sales managers who manage domestic and international group sales from the early stages of planning. Ana Garcia CMP manages the Event Operations Team and is highly skilled in implementing the best practices in executing business meetings, events, and incentives. Every client of Fairmont benefits from the combined 30 years of experience that Ezra and Ana have in meeting, incentive and event sales and management. Together, they have the proven skills to ensure every event exceeds client expectations.

For group and incentive guests the resort features over 27,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space and two outdoor event lawns, one measuring 7,300 sq. ft. and the other 13,000 sq. ft., suitable for any type of group function. For indoor gatherings there are two ballrooms - Riviera and Mimosa. The foyers, adjacent to the ballrooms, are a perfect venue for cocktail receptions, exhibit areas or registration space. There are also seven various size breakout rooms that can easily adapt to a variety of group events.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1(800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL – Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its global sustainability commitments (such as achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050, global elimination of single use plastics in its hotels' guest experience, etc.), Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information contact:

Fairmont Mayakoba

Cindy Diaz | PR Manager

Cindy.Diaz@Fairmont.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba