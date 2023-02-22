Jacques Flynn Appointed Director, Brand Style Management

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacques Flynn as Director, Brand Style Management. In this role, Flynn will oversee all aspects of Mazda Brand Design for North America. Through fostering strong relationships and collaborations with both Mazda Design and Marketing, Flynn will ensure the Mazda Brand continues to remain a leader in the automotive brand space.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

Flynn has deep experience as an automotive designer, having worked previously with Mazda Design America between 2006-2017 as Lead Exterior Designer. Most recently, Flynn was Director of exterior design for an EV start-up.

"As Mazda continues its push towards premium, it will be imperative to also evolve the Mazda Brand through the lens of the CASE* era; a challenge I am most excited about," said Flynn. "I am thrilled to be back at Mazda; a company that prides itself on being design-driven with such an emphasis on the brand and how the two are inherently tied together."

"Jacques' background in brand management will support both Mazda Design and Brand Style with key insights for the coming CASE* era," said Sr. Director, Mazda Design America Yasutake Tsuchida. "I feel strongly that his notable accomplishments and passion for design will guide Brand Style Management into the next chapter."

*CASE (Connected, Automated, Shared and Electric)

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations