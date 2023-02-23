Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

Company to Host Conference Call on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)
ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:

  • Total revenue of $1.14 billion, an increase of 48% from $773.9 million for the prior year
  • Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $49.0 million
  • Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS – diluted") of $1.08
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $140.0 million, an increase of 5%, compared to $133.5 million for the prior year, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2%(1)
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $288.0 million at December 31, 2022

(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenue of $294.2 million, an increase of 51% from $195.1 million for the prior-year quarter
  • Net loss attributable to ApolloMed of $2.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 million, an increase of 54% from $15.4 million for the prior-year quarter

Guidance:

ApolloMed is providing the following guidance for total revenue, net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS - diluted. The net income and EBITDA guidance ranges below include the impact of the excluded assets held by Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation's ("APC"), which are solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders. Any gains or losses associated with these excluded assets do not have an impact on Adjusted EBITDA and EPS - diluted. These guidance assumptions are based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2023.

($ in millions)

2023 Guidance Range


Low


High

Total revenue

$              1,300.0


$              1,500.0

Net income

$                   49.5


$                   71.5

EBITDA

$                   89.5


$                 129.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$                 120.0


$                 160.0

EPS – diluted

$                   0.95


$                   1.20

See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Management Commentary:

Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "In 2022, we continued to position our Company for long-term growth while remaining focused on our mission of empowering physicians in the successful delivery of value-based care and driving superior outcomes for their patients. We were pleased with the strong financial and operational results our team achieved during 2022, including 48% growth on the top line and 5% growth in Adjusted EBITDA to $140.0 million, a margin of 12.2%. This was a result of strong organic membership growth in our core risk-bearing provider groups, favorable trends in membership mix, and participation in a value-based care model for the Medicare fee-for-service population.

"The investments made during 2022 position us for strong growth as we continue to execute against our operating priorities: scaling our care delivery model across core and new geographies, effectively taking on additional risk in our value-based contracts, and delivering industry-leading patient outcomes through our care delivery network and value-based care enablement platform.

"I would like to thank our team of over 1,300 employees for their dedication to ApolloMed's mission. We remain committed to empowering our providers, which will accelerate us towards a future where all Americans have access to high-quality, value-based and evidence-driven healthcare."

GAAP Financial Review for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:

  • Total revenue of $1.14 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 48%, compared to $773.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to (i) an overall increase of $336.9 million in capitation revenue primarily driven by organic membership growth in ApolloMed's consolidated IPAs and participation in a value-based Medicare fee-for-service model, and (ii) an increase of $23.0 million in fee-for-service revenue from ApolloMed primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care delivery entities.
  • Capitation revenue, net, of $930.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 57%, compared to $593.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Capitation revenue represented 81% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net income of $50.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 3%, compared to $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $49.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $73.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • EPS - diluted of $1.08 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.63 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP Financial Review for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

  • Total revenue of $294.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 51%, compared to $195.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This was primarily driven by organic membership growth in ApolloMed's consolidated IPAs and participation in a value-based Medicare fee-for-service model.
  • Capitation revenue, net, of $252.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 63%, compared to $154.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Capitation revenue represented 86% of total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net income of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net loss of $19.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which was primarily a result of significantly lower unrealized losses in fair value of a payer partner's shares held as marketable securities and other investments of $2.8 million, which compares to $33.0 million in unrealized losses as a result of a 1-to-3 conversion of a payer partner's preferred shares to common stock in the prior-year period. These payer partner shares are deemed "Excluded Assets" that are solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders and do not impact net income attributable to ApolloMed.
  • Net loss attributable to ApolloMed of $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income attributable to ApolloMed of $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The loss was primarily a result of a $13.1 million increase in income tax expense compared to the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Review for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:

  • EBITDA of $110.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 11%, compared to $99.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $140.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 5%, compared to $133.5 million for year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

  • EBITDA of $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to EBITDA of negative $17.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 54%, compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • As of December 31, 2022, ApolloMed's cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $293.6 million, working capital was $287.8 million, and total stockholders' equity increased to $555.0 million; from cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $286.5 million, working capital of $283.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $460.5 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.
  • In December 2022, ApolloMed's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $50 million of its shares of common stock on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. As of February 1, 2023, the Company had not yet purchased any shares under this share repurchase program. This repurchase program does not have an expiration date. The Board may suspend or discontinue the repurchase program at any time. This repurchase program does not obligate ApolloMed to make additional repurchases at any specific time or in any specific situation.

See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

For more details on ApolloMed's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, please refer to ApolloMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is accessible at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

ApolloMed will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET today (Friday, February 24, 2023), during which management will discuss the results of the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):


(877) 407-9753

International (Toll):


(201) 493-6739


The conference call can also be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0Kd2PA99.

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://www.apollomed.net/investors/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release and will be filed as an exhibit to ApolloMed's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of December 31, 2022, 140,954 holdback shares had not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), who were NMM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to ApolloMed in order to receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among ApolloMed, NMM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into NMM, with NMM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and ApolloMed is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by APC, a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022, continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans and merger integration efforts, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and financial results. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will be filed with the SEC, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group
(408) 538-4577
csohn@equityny.com

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)









December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021






Assets










Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$           288,027


$           233,097

Investment in marketable securities


5,567


53,417

Receivables, net


52,629


10,608

Receivables, net – related parties


65,147


69,376

Income taxes receivable


4,015


Other receivables


1,834


9,647

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


14,798


18,637

Loans receivable


996


Loans receivable - related party


2,125


4,000






Total current assets


435,138


398,782






Non-current assets





Land, property and equipment, net


108,536


53,186

Intangible assets, net


76,861


82,807

Goodwill


275,675


253,039

Loans receivable



569

Investments in other entities – equity method


40,299


41,715

Investments in privately held entities


896


896

Operating lease right-of-use assets


20,444


15,441

Other assets


6,056


5,928






Total non-current assets


528,767


453,581






Total assets(1)


$           963,905


$           852,363






Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity










Current liabilities










Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$             49,562


$             43,951

Fiduciary accounts payable


8,065


10,534

Medical liabilities


84,253


55,783

Income taxes payable



652

Dividend payable


664


556

Finance lease liabilities


594


486

Operating lease liabilities


3,572


2,629

Current portion of long-term debt


619


780

Total current liabilities


147,329


115,371






Non-current liabilities





Deferred tax liability


3,042


9,127

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion


1,275


973

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


19,915


13,198

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs


203,389


182,917

Other long-term liabilities


20,260


14,777






Total non-current liabilities


247,881


220,992






Total liabilities(1)


395,210


336,363






Mezzanine equity





Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation


13,682


55,510






Stockholders' equity





Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding



Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding



Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,575,699 and 44,630,873 shares outstanding, excluding 10,299,259 and 10,925,702 treasury shares, at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively


47


45

Additional paid-in capital


360,097


310,876

Retained earnings


192,678


143,629



552,822


454,550






Non-controlling interest


2,191


5,940






Total stockholders' equity


555,013


460,490






Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity


$           963,905


$           852,363







(1) The Company's consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs"). The consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $505.8 million and $567.0 million as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $129.7 million and $91.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. These VIE balances do not include $304.8 million of investment in affiliates and $30.3 million of amounts due from affiliates as of December 31, 2022 and $802.8 million of investment in affiliates and $6.6 million of amounts due from affiliates as of December 31, 2021 as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the consolidated balance sheets.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

 December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue









Capitation, net


$       252,878


$       154,874


$       930,131


$       593,224

Risk pool settlements and incentives


15,537


17,481


117,254


111,627

Management fee income


10,607


9,614


41,094


35,959

Fee-for-service, net


13,823


11,596


49,517


26,564

Other income


1,363


1,535


6,167


6,541










Total revenue


294,208


195,100


1,144,163


773,915










Operating expenses









Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization


253,119


171,839


944,685


596,142

General and administrative expenses


24,446


16,601


77,670


62,077

Depreciation and amortization


4,063


4,412


17,543


17,517










Total expenses


281,628


192,852


1,039,898


675,736










Income from operations


12,580


2,248


104,265


98,179










Other (expense) income









Income (loss) from equity method investments


1,225


(626)


5,622


(4,306)

Gain on sale of equity method investment





2,193

Interest expense


(2,572)


(1,051)


(7,920)


(5,394)

Interest income


1,286


240


1,976


1,571

Unrealized loss on investments


(3,680)


(33,571)


(21,271)


(10,745)

Other income (expense)


1,616


10,330


3,944


(3,750)










Total other (expense) income, net


(2,125)


(24,678)


(17,649)


(20,431)










Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


10,455


(22,430)


86,616


77,748










Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


9,984


(3,121)


36,085


28,454










Net income (loss)


471


(19,309)


50,531


49,294










Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


3,071


(33,079)


1,482


(24,564)










Net (loss) income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


$         (2,600)


$         13,770


$         49,049


$         73,858










(Losses) earnings per share – basic


$            (0.06)


$              0.31


$              1.09


$              1.69










(Losses) earnings per share – diluted


$            (0.06)


$              0.30


$              1.08


$              1.63

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended

 December 31,



Year Ended

 December 31,


 (in thousands)


2022



2021



2022



2021















Net income (loss)


$         471



$   (19,309)



$         50,531



$         49,294


Interest expense


2,572



1,051



7,920



5,394


Interest income


(1,286)



(240)



(1,976)



(1,571)


Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


9,984



(3,121)



36,085



28,454


Depreciation and amortization


4,063



4,412



17,543



17,517


EBITDA


$    15,804



$   (17,207)



$       110,103



$         99,088















Income from equity method investments


(253)



(28)



(746)



(268)


Gain on sale of equity method investment








(2,193)


Other, net


1,927

(1)


(788)

(3)


3,309

(2)


(1,720)

(3)

Stock-based compensation


5,623



2,423



16,101



6,745


APC excluded assets costs


550



30,956



11,259



31,876


Adjusted EBITDA


$    23,651



$     15,356



$       140,026



$       133,528



(1) Other, net for the three months ended December 31, 2022 relates to changes in the fair value of our mandatory purchase of investments and contingent considerations.

(2) Other, net for the year ended December 31, 2022 relates to transaction costs incurred and changes in the fair value of our mandatory purchase of investments and contingent considerations.

(3) Other, net for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 relates to stimulus checks received in 2021.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA




(in thousands)


2023 Guidance Range



Low


High

Net income


$             49,500


$             71,500

Interest expense


1,000


1,000

Provision for income taxes


23,000


38,000

Depreciation and amortization


16,000


19,000

EBITDA


89,500


129,500






Income from equity method investments


(750)


(750)

Other, net


3,250


3,250

Stock-based compensation


16,000


16,000

APC excluded assets costs


12,000


12,000

Adjusted EBITDA


$           120,000


$           160,000

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, and APC excluded assets costs. Beginning in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to exclude provider bonus payments and losses from recently acquired IPAs, which it believes to be more reflective of its business.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-results-301754966.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.