SVP Worldwide Introduces mySewnet™ Studio

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide announces the launch of mySewnet™ Studio, your new go-to destination for sewing, embroidery, quilting, crafting, and inspiration. mySewnet Studio will offer instructions, classes, and videos that will cover mySewnet Embroidery Software education, as well as specific machine features and accessories usage.

Under "Projects'' you will discover inspirational designs across sewing, embroidery, quilting, and, crafting. We hope to inspire your next creation, be it home decor, a fashion garment, or an accessory, and give you step-by-step instructions to make it from start to finish.

"Our sewing consumers have been asking for educational and inspirational content online and we listened. The launch of mySewnet Studio represents a unique opportunity to centralize our aspirational content for our most valued sewists. mySewnet Studio will publish high-quality, inspirational, and engaging content weekly to support sewists in their journey to becoming sewing enthusiasts." Dean Brindle, CMO SVP Worldwide.

All the content on mySewnet Studio is mapped across different skill levels - beginner, intermediate and advanced, by the experienced professionals that are part of the mySewnet Studio team who are creating the content. mySewnet Studio is easy to navigate, you can search and find specific topics in the categories, mark your favorites for later and share your favorites with friends and family. For more information please visit www.mysewnet.com

ABOUT SVP WORLDWIDE

SVP Worldwide, doing business through SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates, is the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company and its iconic brands - SINGER®, VIKING®, PFAFF®, and mySewnet™ have collectively delighted consumers for over 480 years. These premium brands and products are regarded as the choice for serious sewists and novice crafters.

The SINGER®, VIKING®, PFAFF®, and mySewnet™ brands each have a distinct heritage and following globally. SVP Worldwide has facilities around the globe to design, manufacture, sell, and support the world's top sewing machine brands. With global corporate headquarters located near Nashville, TN (USA), the company also has 171 retail stores in 36 U.S. states, and numerous service centers located from coast to coast. Internationally, SVP Worldwide has regional headquarters and commercial offices in Milan (Italy), and Mexico City (Mexico). Combined, we reach consumers in more than 180 countries on five continents. Additionally, SVP Worldwide operates manufacturing facilities across Asia and Latin America, multiple R&D centers, a software development center in Europe, and a global supply chain with distribution centers in all regions. The products are sold across a network of sewing machine dealers, online at www.Singer.com , mass retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, distributors, and through the company's 171 internally-operated retail stores.

In 2021, Platinum Equity acquired the controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("SVP Worldwide"). To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com

MYSEWNET, DESIGNER EPIC, DESIGNER, BRILLIANCE, DESIGNER SAPPHIRE, CREATIVE ICON, PFAFF, and VIKING are registered trademarks of KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. HUSQVARNA is a trademark of Husqvarna AB and used under license. © 2023 KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. All rights reserved.

