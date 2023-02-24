Medical Solutions Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, is honored to have been named among America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Medical Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

The rich culture of Medical Solutions has long been one of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Consistent focus on equal representation throughout the company has led to rising numbers of women in leadership roles in management, senior management, and executive levels. The company also provides holistic benefits to support employees personally and professionally, including healthcare benefits on day one, generous paid time off, career advancement opportunities, and more.

"Medical Solutions is focused on creating a diverse workforce and a culture where everyone is seen and heard. We support the career growth of women and will continue to do so through our career development programming and talent acquisition practices," said Dana Coonce, Chief Human Resources Officer, Medical Solutions. "Being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023 is a testament to the culture that has been created and sustained at Medical Solutions. I'm proud that we are being recognized for providing benefits that are important to women, flexibility for work-life balance, career advancement paths, and creating a supportive environment where everyone feels valued."

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights, a provider of market research, to collect over 37,000 survey responses from women working at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. In combination with these survey results, a large employer survey, research to validate facts about employers, a review of legal disputes, and media monitoring, 600 companies were named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.

"As Medical Solutions has grown, our culture is central to who we are – a company that values and supports all employees through providing holistic benefits and equal advancement opportunities," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Solutions. "A diverse workforce brings unique experiences and perspectives to the table, which benefits our entire organization, makes us stronger, and enables us to more effectively achieve our vision of creating a talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care."

Medical Solutions was also recently named as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 developed by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights.

To learn more about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville Beach, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions' portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company's total workforce solutions ecosystem model. In 2023, Medical Solutions acquired HOST Healthcare; the award-winning healthcare staffing company adds to Medical Solutions' clinical staffing offerings. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC