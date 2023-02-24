NEW Locations coming soon at Pei Wei

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open new locations throughout the US in 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exciting 2022 that added both traditional and non-traditional locations, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen has plans to open more new locations in 2023!

Pei Wei Mansfield dining room. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen recently introduced this clean, bright look utilizing light wood and granite finishes throughout the dining room, which contrasts beautifully with their bold, signature red colors and craveable food photography.

Pei Wei saw growth in a variety of areas in 2022. Much attention was spent in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area where Pei Wei introduced a beautiful light and bright design in several new traditional locations, including their very first digital location in Dallas, TX on Greenville Ave, "We wanted a business that focused heavily on takeout and delivery and spoke to our delivery service providers to better understand where demand was coming from in the area." said Director of Real Estate, Adam Griffiths.

On the non-traditional front, Pei Wei expanded their footprint by partnering with groups to put the Pei Wei brand in food trucks, airports and even inside Kroger Grocery locations.

Heading into 2023, Pei Wei has already opened multiple locations, and according to Director of Business Development, William Rodriguez "We plan to open 10-15 more locations this year throughout our Texas, Arizona and Florida markets". Included in these new stores will be more takeout and delivery locations similar to their site on Greenville Ave, where Pei Wei has found early success.

Adding to the growth, Pei Wei has agreed to partner with a leading college campus operator to open in 9 university locations across the US over the next year.

With exciting grand opening events hosted by Pei Wei Celebrity Chef Jet Tila, it's a great time to check out what's wok'n at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen!

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates nearly 200 units throughout the US.

