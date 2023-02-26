ZTE to unveil more efficient, eco-friendly and cutting-edge products and solutions at MWC 2023, shaping digital innovation

ZTE will unveil an extensive lineup of more efficient, eco-friendly and cutting-edge products and solutions at MWC 2023

ZTE will showcase the recent advances it has achieved in the areas of Ultra-Efficient Network, Digital Expansion, Boundless Future and Smart Life

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions will be participating at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023. At MWC 2023, the company, with the theme of "Shaping Digital Innovation", will unveil an extensive lineup of more efficient, eco-friendly and cutting-edge products and solutions.

Most notably, ZTE will display information and communications technologies (ICTs), showcasing the recent advances it has achieved in the areas of Ultra-Efficient Network, Digital Expansion, Boundless Future and Smart Life at 3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via.

In terms of the infrastructure network construction, ZTE will launch an end-to-end efficient network deployment solution for ultra-efficient networks, helping operators achieve ultra-efficient green connectivity in all scenarios. The latest full-scenario UniSite solution for wireless access will help operators efficiently deploy full-band and multi-RAT networks with optimal TCO and ready for 5G-advanced evolution; Turbo Core solution to integrate software flexibility and hardware efficiency with professional function acceleration cards to maximize the value of each bit; the high-performance 400G transport solutions for all scenarios with doubled capacity and the longest backbone transmission distance in the industry; the industry's highest integrated 16-port 10G PON as well as the the industry's first 50G PON Combo card that supports the coexistence and smooth evolution of three technology generations.

In terms of assisting operators digital business expansion, ZTE will display one-stop digital services through cloud-network-service integration, helping operators explore new blue ocean markets. In the ToB sector, ZTE will showcase the industry's smallest Mini5GC, the industry's unique wireless base station with built-in computing power NodeEngine solution, industrial gateways with various forms such as video gateway & Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) gateway, and optical access product for campuses; ZTE will present a "private network as a service" solution with on-demand deployment, cloud-network-service integration, precise performance, and easy O&M. ZTE will widely use cloud-based PLCs, digital twin, machine vision, robots, and AGVs to realize 5G full-connection factories, which is the best practice in intelligent manufacturing. In the ToH sector, the company will also deliver the ultimate whole-home gigabit-plus experiences based on the Wi-Fi 7 and the fiber-to-the-room (FTTR) home networking solution, supporting operators in delivering innovative and value-added services by expanding their digital ecosystem.

In terms of the energy saving, ZTE will showcase PowerPilot Pro Solution that intelligently reduces the power consumption of networks by up to 35% and conserves energy throughout the process by including solutions for full-scenario solar on site, a next-generation data center and new intelligent energy storage, creating the ultimate green and energy-efficient telecommunication network.

Facing the boundless future, ZTE plans to focus on innovative practices in 5G-Advanced evolution, and the future optical networks by displaying a number of cutting-edge innovations at MWC 2023. ZTE will showcase dynamic RIS, the industry's first sub-band full-duplex prototype, a solution that integrates communication, sensing and computing. Meanwhile, ZTE will present the future optical network, and the company will adopt technologies such as hollow-core fiber and 32-dimensional OXC optical backplane to achieve lower latency, higher transmission performance and lower energy consumption.

Facing the digital and intelligent life, ZTE will exhibit a lineup of products that can be applied across multiple scenarios including sports & health, audio & video entertainment, business & travel and home & education. They include ZTE Axon, ZTE Blade, the full Nubia series of consumer electronics products as well as a complete set of mobile broadband (MBB), fixed wireless access (FWA), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Also on display will be several new impressive innovations, among them the world's first AI-powered eyewear-free 3D tablet, and AR glasses providing super audio-visual experiences. As one of the world's leading suppliers of 5G mobile broadband terminals, ZTE will also release the 5th Generation of 5G FWA and GIS version products at MWC 2023.

As the MWC partner program, a global industry innovation forum themed "Shaping Digital Innovation" will be held by ZTE at MWC 2023. Leaders from the global ICT industry, pioneers from related vertical sectors, experts from consulting and advisory firms and other eco-partners will be invited to discuss several hot topics at the forum, including development trends of future networks and how to further increase the productivity of digital intelligence. MWC 2023 will also include events organized by ZTE Mobile Devices to showcase 5G FWA products and a new lineup of innovative terminals.

During MWC 2023, ZTE will also host a series of launch events alongside China Telecom, China Unicom and a number of global telecoms operators. ZTE will also participate in five theme forums organized by GSMA at which ZTE will share insights and practical cases with global operators, industry partners and opinion leaders around several topics of importance to the industry, including intelligent manufacturing, sustainability and the metaverse, with the goal of helping customers create new values for the industry.

At the same time, ZTE will stream the goings on at MWC 2023 live on a featured website set up for that purpose to provide customers worldwide a glimpse into highlights of the exhibition without leaving home. The website will also be where ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang and various members of the executive team will share the latest insights into the digital intelligence era, including the company's plan to jointly deliver new values and drive new growth in digital intelligence amid accelerated digital transformation by deepening its partnerships with global customers and partners as well as by advancing digital intelligence and low-carbonization.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2023, or explore:https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc23.html

