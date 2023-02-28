Canson Capital Partners announces its investment in Novata

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canson Capital Partners ("Canson") through its affiliate Canson Capital Partners Growth Holdings Ltd announces its investment in Novata, the leading technology platform designed to simplify ESG data collection and analysis for private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

Canson has a clear focus on enhancing the private equity eco-system. A significant pillar of investing in private equity is for firms to clearly identify and execute sustainable ESG policies across portfolio companies. Thanks to its leading-edge customisable technology and ease of use, the Novata platform will empower GPs, LPs and management teams to track their progress throughout the life of their investments.

Matteo Canonaco, Co-founder of Canson Capital Partners said: "We are very proud and excited to be partnering with Alex Friedman, Scott Kennedy and the Novata team on this journey which has the potential to transform the ESG dialogue into facts and we look forward to supporting them through our relationship base across the PE spectrum.

About Canson

Canson Capital Partners is a leading Alternative Capital-focused Specialist Investment and Merchant Banking firm. Providing principal-to-principal engagement, the team seeks to connect sources of Alternative Capital with specific opportunities, enabling clients to achieve their long-term strategic objectives. Founded in 2017, Canson Capital Partners today manages assets of approx. $500m and has advised on private equity-related transactions with an aggregate enterprise value of over $70 billion. Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

