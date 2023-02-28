IDEMIA's FACIAL RECOGNITION RANKED #1 IN NIST'S LATEST RANKING

IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, sees its facial recognition 1:N algorithm achieving the best accuracy in the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). IDEMIA's technology delivers a best-in-class combination of efficiency, scalability, accuracy and fairness for facial recognition through the NIST benchmarks.



RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA today announced that its facial recognition algorithm 1:N came top among 114 tested systems in NIST's latest FRVT1. FRVT test results are acknowledged to be the gold standard of the global security industry. The results reconfirm the company's ongoing 40-plus year history as an industry leader in biometrics and illustrate its place as the leader in biometric technology and innovation.

IDEMIA Logo (PRNewswire)

The test results reported facial recognition technology performance in one-to-many (1:N) scenarios, comparing one face image against a large database of face images to return one or more matching images. IDEMIA achieved the best accuracy score of 99.88% correct matches out of 12 million face images.

One of the important aspects of AI-based automated facial recognition is to teach its various algorithms not only to be accurate but equally important fast and optimized for fairness. It is all about striking the right balance when dealing with large volumes of face images. IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions work with or without a mask and with the best trade-off between speed and accuracy, demographic parity, and can process face profile images. FRVT evaluated IDEMIA's core algorithms underlying all its systems using facial recognition which addresses access control, public security and border control needs, proving that IDEMIA has one of the leading identification systems on the market.

IDEMIA is truly committed to the highest level of technology to provide fast, accurate, and fair solutions. These FRVT results come on the heels of other high-ranking NIST benchmarks already recently achieved, further demonstrating IDEMIA's technology leadership. The following awards speak to IDEMIA's innovation and best-in-class solutions in security and public safety :

FACE: #1 in Fairness the latest NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) in 2022;

FACE acquisition: #1 in the US Department of Homeland Security annual's biometric technologies rally in 2022;

FINGERPRINT: #1 in mFIT Challenge in 2022.

FINGERPRINT: #1 on most of data sets in the latest PFT III benchmark (Proprietary Fingerprint Template) for our AFIS-class algorithms in 2022.

IDEMIA's algorithms achieve the most accurate performance for fingerprint and palmprint datasets, with 7-60% better accuracy than any other algorithm at NIST's ELFT test in 2022.

"These results are further evidence that IDEMIA is committed to the highest level of technology for its AI solutions in line with its mission to make the world safer through developing state-of-the-art identity technologies," said

Jean-Christophe Fondeur , IDEMIA's Chief Technology Officer. "

We are very proud to outperform the market in line with our long-standing and ongoing 40-plus-year pledge to provide law enforcement agencies with the very best systems on the market."

About IDEMIA

As leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA is on a mission to unlock the world and make it safer. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, IDEMIA provides unique technologies, underpinned by long-standing expertise in biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems and smart devices.

IDEMIA offers its public and private customers payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity and public security solutions. Every day, around the world, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries, with an impactful, ethical and socially responsible approach.

For more information, https://na.idemia.com/ and follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and IDEMIA North America on LinkedIn.

Media contacts:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA

(978) 808-7047

genevieve.devera@us.idemia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEMIA