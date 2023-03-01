Epson Brings Industry-Disruptive PrecisionCore Technology to Office Printing with New Compact WorkForce Enterprise AM Series

WorkForce Enterprise AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 Deliver High Reliability for Mid-Range MFP Market

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. today announced the availability of three new A3 line head multifunction printers as part of its WorkForce Enterprise portfolio. Powered by PrecisionCore® advanced printing technology, the WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 business printing solutions deliver outstanding quality with low waste. Engineered for reliable performance, the AM Series was designed for large workgroups and departments, and competitively offers energy-efficient features in a space-saving form factor.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs have the lowest power consumption in their classes1 – up to 65% lower for the AM-C6000, up to 55% lower for the AM-C5000 and up to 45% lower for the AM-C4000 versus color laser printers – to help businesses meet sustainability goals. Convenient for space-constrained environments, they use the least amount of floor space in each of their classes2 and support an optional inner finishing accessory without adding to the footprint of the main unit.

"Epson continues to demonstrate its commitment for taking PrecisionCore inkjet technology into the broader office printing market," says Robert Palmer, research vice president with IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group. "With its latest WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs, Epson has expanded into new market segments, with the promise of more to come."

The breakthrough WorkForce Enterprise AM Series offers a variety of high-performance features to keep businesses moving. Offering fast print speeds – 60 ISO ppm† (black/color) for the AM-C6000, 50 ISO ppm† (black/color) for the AM-C5000 and 40 ISO ppm† (black/color) for the AM-C4000 – and a fast first page out, these feature-packed solutions deliver revolutionary productivity for a variety of work environments.

"Expanding the WorkForce Enterprise PrecisionCore line head portfolio reinforces Epson's promise to delivering solutions that meet the printing needs for a range of businesses," said Mark Mathews, vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Epson America. "The AM Series complements our existing models, expanding our award-winning technology to address the mid-range MFP market, and opens the door to new partner opportunities."

Additional WorkForce Enterprise AM Series Features Include:

Large touchscreen operation — intuitive, user-friendly 10.1" color touchscreen with customizable interface

Robust security — full suite of advanced security features

Versatile options — the ideal solution for stacking, stapling, creating booklets and hole-punching; fax and multi-network options

Efficient workflow — single-pass duplex scanning

Compatible with Epson Solutions Suite and industry-leading third-party solutions — Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration

Remarkable image quality — DURABrite® Pro fast-drying, water-resistant pigment ink delivers vivid color and crisp black text

View the AM Series' top seven product features here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sokf0pzDzVs.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C6000 will replace the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20600, and the full AM Series will join the rest of the WorkForce Enterprise portfolio, providing dealers with a complete suite of MFP offerings with print speeds up to 100 ISO ppm†. Additionally, a new professional compact staple finisher accessory will be available for the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20750, WF-C21000 and WF-M21000.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/WFE-AM-Series.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forges the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 color laser printers and copiers at 51–60 ppm for the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C6000, at 41–50 ppm for the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C5000 and at 31–40 ppm for the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000 based on manufacturers' specifications and industry available data as of March 2022. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

2 Floor space defined as width x depth of main unit base, compared to similarly featured A3 color laser printers and copiers at 51–60 ppm for the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C6000, at 41–50 ppm for the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C5000 and at 31–40 ppm for the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000 based on manufacturers' specifications and industry available data as of March 2022.

EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

