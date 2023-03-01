TIDL Launches in Major Grocer, Wegmans Now available in 100 select locations across the US

TIDL Launches in Major Grocer, Wegmans Now available in 100 select locations across the US

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDL, the next generation in sports recovery and fitness that delivers fast and effective relief, is now available at wegmans.com and across 100 Wegmans physical locations in the US. The retail partnership is TIDL's first true grocery partner, comes as a result of Wegmans' increase of interest in the health and wellness category, with a specific focus on sports recovery - a first for a major grocer.

Serving over 200 communities along the east coast, Wegmans establishes a new focus on the holistic health of its' customers, starting with fresh and nutritious produce offerings, and expanding further into lifestyle and fitness with an emphasis on high quality supplements–including best-in-class sports recovery products like TIDL, that solve for daily aches and pains.

TIDL will be featured in the all-new sports recovery section of Wegmans, on both main feature shelves and side wings. TIDL offerings at Wegmans will include Cryotherapy Spray ($14.99) and Numbing Pain Patch ($9.99) in over 100 Wegmans locations. Wegmans shoppers can now experience recovery options that feature plant-based ingredients and formulations that address muscle and joint pains and aches directly at the source.

TIDL products are trusted by many people, ranging from professional athletes to the general population all over the world, and the brand has quickly emerged as the fastest growing topical analgesic brand in the U.S., recently selling out on Amazon, Walmart.com, and CVS.com.

Currently in the U.S., TIDL is available on over 10,000 shelves to supply fast-growing consumer demand.

About TIDL

TIDL is the next generation of pain relief. Offering a family of innovative recovery products specially formulated with plant-based ingredients that deliver fast and effective results for all pain relief and recovery needs. TIDL offers the gold standard in sports recovery and performance products, available to fitness enthusiasts in the form of sprays, creams, patches, and roll-ons–all formulations delivering the same immediate benefits to target the source of pain and inflammation.

TIDL.com , @tidlsport

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIDL