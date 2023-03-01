Vena Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix

Nucleus highlights Vena's platform usability, modern Microsoft 365 Integrations and Power BI Embedded experience

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix, marking the tenth straight year Vena has achieved this industry leader recognition.

"This year's Nucleus Report revealed that present economic uncertainty and market volatility are leading financial professionals to turn to technology for agile planning and budgeting," says Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "This recognition validates our ongoing commitment to customers to do just that, giving them the confidence they need to transform the office of finance into a strategic partner to the entire organization. Vena's mission is to help businesses plan for anything, providing customers with the ability to work the way they think—in a familiar environment and flexible platform—and leveraging advanced AI and ML capabilities to easily gain access to real-time data and insights to support greater strategic decision making and agile planning."

The Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix evaluates vendors based on greater usability and better functionality of their solutions. Vena positioned highest for greater usability in the leader quadrant. Also mentioned were Vena's latest updates, including:

Open Data API Strategy

Fully Integrated Modern Microsoft 365 Integration Experience

Fully Integrated Power BI Embedded Experience Combined With Azure Data Lake Infrastructure

Enhanced Data Modeler With Data Model Optimization

Isaac Gould, Research Manager, Nucleus Research, says, "Vena Solutions continues to be a leader in the Value Matrix, for the 10th consecutive year. Differentiated by its high usability marks, Vena is focused on providing further functionality through its Power BI Embedded experience, open data API strategy with ease of use and product flexibility at its solutions core."

Earlier this year, IDC positioned Vena as a Major Player in Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications. Vena was also named a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software.

To access the full Nucleus Research "CPM Technology Value Matrix" Report, click here .

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com .

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

