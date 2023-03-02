Amsted Seals® introduces easy-to-install Pro-Lock™ axle fastener to maintain consistent wheel-bearing adjustment

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Seals®, a global leader in wheel-end and sealing solutions, has launched the Pro-Lock™ axle fastener for commercial vehicles.

Introducing the Amsted Seals® Pro-Lock™ axle fastener, which offers precision that limits wheel-bearing adjustment variability, extending the life of the tire and the wheel seal. (PRNewswire)

The precision of the Amsted Seals Pro-Lock axle fastener limits wheel-bearing adjustment variability, extending the life of the tire and the wheel seal. The patent pending design makes for quick and easy installation, reducing the likelihood of displacing the outer bearing and limiting the possibility of incorrect keeper ring installation in comparison to competitors' older products.

"The Pro-Lock's ease of use makes installation errors virtually impossible," said Bill Hayen, Director of Sales for Amsted Seals. "Not only does that help extend wheel-end component life, but it increases safety on the road."

Other Pro-Lock axle fastener features and benefits include:

White stripes painted on the nut that allow technicians to more easily judge how far they have backed off the nut during installation

Easy installation without any tools due to chamfers on both the nut and keeper ring

Reduces the possibility of incorrect installation with keeper ejecting if not properly snapped into grove

Helps maximize tire tread life

Increases precision of bearing adjustment down to .001", which increases the life of the seal and the bearings

Amsted Seals is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, commercial vehicle, automotive, construction and industrial applications.

