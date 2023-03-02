BrightFarms Expands with Four New Regional Salad Greenhouse Hubs

Expansion with Next Generation Farms is a response to customer demand that will reach two-thirds of the U.S. population and increase revenue 10x by 2025

IRVINGTON, N.Y., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFarms , a national leader in the indoor farming industry, is expanding with four new regional greenhouse hubs offering sustainably grown leafy greens to more people across the Eastern and Central U.S. The new locations will begin shipping to retailers in 2024 to help fulfill increasing demand. This expansion and commitment to innovation is expected to set BrightFarms up for 10x revenue growth.

BrightFarms is a national leader in the booming indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, sustainable hydroponic farms. (PRNewswire)

Construction is underway on the first regional hub in Yorkville, Illinois, and BrightFarms will break ground on similar facilities in Macon, Georgia and Lorena, Texas this summer, followed by another hub in the Northeast later this year. Each location is strategically positioned near a major metropolitan area, and has a combined up to 200-acre footprint with the ability to produce approximately 150 million pounds of leafy greens per year once complete. Each regional hub will also create more than 250 jobs in the agricultural sector - more than 1,000 total - at full scale.

"Today's U.S. salad supply chain is not sustainable, with over 95% of all leafy greens grown in two centralized, water-depleted regions on the West Coast. At BrightFarms, we've built a better solution," said Steve Platt, chief executive officer of BrightFarms. "We grow our greens where people consume them, 365 days per year. With our four new greenhouse hubs underway, we're excited to deliver the freshest, cleanest and most responsibly grown produce to two-thirds of the U.S. in a way that benefits the health of our consumers and the planet, while also providing fair and equitable wages and benefits to agricultural workers who feed our country."

To facilitate this expansion, BrightFarms is proud to partner with KUBO Group and Green Automation Group, leaders in greenhouse and automated growing system technologies, to build the most advanced indoor farms in the country, revolutionizing how leafy greens are grown in the U.S.

KUBO's cutting-edge Ultra-Clima technology delivers a climate control system that is stable and both efficient and sustainable, equaling higher produce yields, less variability, improved food safety and greater resource efficiency. BrightFarms also partnered with Green Automation Group on the design and implementation of its Mobile Gutter System (MGS) which will fully automate the growing and harvesting process, leading to record yields and improved food safety.

BrightFarms' greenhouse model also puts sustainability initiatives at the forefront helping to further its commitment to the planet. By growing in a controlled automated environment, close to the point of consumption, BrightFarms' greenhouses use less water, land and shipping fuel, and zero pesticides, compared to field-grown produce.

Cox Enterprises acquired BrightFarms in 2021. This acquisition marked the first purchase of an indoor agriculture technology company by a blue chip investor, ensuring that the brand's rapid expansion is not just possible, but also signaling a significant shift in the growth of the CEA industry.

"Like Cox Enterprises, BrightFarms is committed to creating a better future," said Steve Bradley, vice president of cleantech for Cox Enterprises. "This expansion of its greenhouses is another step towards investing and innovating controlled environment agriculture for the next generation. Cox is excited to partner in efforts to push the boundaries of possibility for indoor farming and help build a multibillion-dollar business."

To learn more about BrightFarms, visit www.brightfarms.com .

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a national leader in the booming indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, sustainable hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate time, distance and costs from the food supply chain. BrightFarms' growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, sustainable local farming, use far less energy, land and water than long-distance, field-grown agriculture. BrightFarms currently operates six high-tech greenhouse farms in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Illinois, with four new regional salad greenhouse hubs breaking ground to begin opening in 2024. BrightFarms' fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 3,700 retail stores across the East Coast and Midwest. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit www.brightfarms.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

brightfarms@powerdigital.com

BrightFarms is expanding with four new regional greenhouse hubs offering sustainably grown leafy greens to more people across the Eastern and Central U.S. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrightFarms