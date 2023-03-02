Eren Cello to lead ONT's marketing, communications efforts

ONTARIO, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eren Cello has been named chief marketing and communications officer for Ontario International Airport, and will lead ONT's award-winning branding, internal and external communications, and community engagement efforts as it builds on its emergence as the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians.

Eren Cello has been named Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Southern California's Ontario International Airport. (PRNewswire)

Cello, who has served as ONT's Director of Marketing and Communications for the past five years, has worked closely with the airport's executive leadership in establishing Ontario as one of the airport industry's great success stories. ONT has been ranked as the fastest-growing aviation gateway in the U.S. each of the past five years by Global Traveler magazine, and is part of an elite group of airports in 2022 that exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

Also in 2022, Cello led the airport's highly successful rebranding effort. "Not So Fast," a marketing campaign tied to that rebranding effort, has helped generate more than $34 million in ticket sales for ONT's airline partners since its launch.

Raised in Ontario, Cello was director of marketing & communications for two Prime Healthcare hospitals before joining ONT.

"This is an incredible time for our organization as we continue to build on our success as Southern California's preferred aviation gateway. We have an amazing group people that work at our airport and Eren has played an integral role in elevating our brand and contributing to our overall success. We are thrilled to promote her to this key position," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Cello holds a Master's degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California (USC), and a bachelor of arts in Public Relations from California State University, Fullerton. She and her husband have two children and live in Upland.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

