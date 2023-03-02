Silicon Valley Company Donates Nasal Cleansing Kits to East Palestine Community

The Brightside Project schedules crisis relief event to distribute food, water, nasal, respiratory and personal care products

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Innovations, Inc (SVI) has donated more than 4,000 nasal cleansing kits (NasoClenz™) to those affected by the train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Individuals, organizations, and corporations from the community and across the United States have come together to support those impacted.

Our instinct is to get in there and roll up our sleeves to do something that might help alleviate suffering.

In the wake of the train derailment disaster, experts stress the importance of nasal hygiene, particularly for those with preexisting respiratory conditions. Taking respiratory caution and care—including staying informed about air quality, practicing good nasal hygiene, wearing properly fitted masks, and having a plan for managing symptoms—might help reduce the acute symptoms and potential long-term risk of developing respiratory problems.

Gail Lebovic, MD, CEO of SVI and inventor of NasoClenz, an innovative nasal hygiene kit, believes that in times of crisis it is important to provide tangible and immediately useful items to citizens. "As physicians, our primary concern is to help people," she says. "It's frustrating for us when we see people suffering if we are unable to do something. Our instinct is to get in there and roll up our sleeves to do something that might help alleviate suffering. That's just who we are."

Disaster relief efforts, particularly those that involve the release of smoke or other airborne particulates, need to address the potential for respiratory problems, and prioritize respiratory protection and care for afflicted communities, including recovery and healthcare workers.

Keith Matheny, MD, FARS, an ENT surgeon at Collin County Ear Nose and Throat (Dallas) raises significant concerns about the airborne irritants that residents might be dealing with."Vinyl chloride, the toxic liquid that may have contaminated the soil and water around the train derailment is extremely irritating to the respiratory passages," he says, "including the nose."

The nose serves as the first line of defense against airborne particulate matter that can make its way into the respiratory system.

"From an industrial hygiene standpoint, when we're protecting workers and people adjacent to worksites, we use goggles, earplugs, and respirators to protect our eyes, ears, and mouth," says Dave Kahane, MPH, CIH, FAIHA, founder of Forensic Analytical Consulting Services (San Francisco). "It's a good idea to consider having something specifically designed to clean the nose on a regular basis, both to get the junk out of it and to moisturize it, especially if you are wearing a respirator or face mask."

SVI's newly available nasal cleansing kits contain a comfortable, anatomically designed applicator and a moisturizing antiseptic gel to help clear airborne irritants, dirt, and debris from the nostrils. Since airborne irritants can lead to inflammation and respiratory problems, the kits are being provided to help alleviate or prevent symptoms among those exposed to the air in the wake of the derailment.

"We gathered our team of experts together and brainstormed about what we could do to help these people, knowing that the air quality contained smoke and potentially other particulate materials. We decided as a team to send the kits with the hope that we could at least provide people in the community an effective and comfortable new way to clean and moisturize their noses," Lebovic says. "It's just one small way to show our support for the community."

She hopes that the donations will inspire other companies to do the same.

"It is wonderful to see that Silicon Valley Innovations has arranged to donate and distribute thousands of NasoClenz antiseptic nasal kits to help first responders and residents keep their nasal passages clean and clear," says Matheny. "This should help alleviate some of their symptoms."

According to Scott Lewis, founder and director, and Lisa Wallace, codirector, of the The Brightside Project, donations have been pouring in to support those in need.

"It's really been a blessing to see all of the support coming into this community from around the country," Lewis says. "It's really amazing."

As part of the East Palestine crisis relief effort, the Brightside Project will be hosting a community event on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at East Palestine High School, 360 W. Grant St. in East Palestine. At the event, Brightside will be distributing food (including bread and milk), water, personal care items, new pillows for kids, paper products, air filters, N95 masks, and SVI's nasal cleansing kits.

Another organization, The Way Station, Inc., will also be distributing NasoClenz kits - available daily from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at 109 Rebecca St. in East Palestine.

The outpouring of support from individuals and organizations across the country demonstrates the power of community and the importance of coming together in times of crisis. The donations raised will help provide much needed relief and support to those affected by the disaster.

