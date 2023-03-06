ACI Brands Gears Up for Growth with Tecsys' Elite™ WMS

One of Canada's largest consumer goods suppliers ushers in supply chain agility and borderless scalability with Tecsys' SaaS WMS.

MONTREAL, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that ACI Brands, one of Canada's largest multi-divisional suppliers of consumer products, will deploy Tecsys' SaaS-based Elite™ WMS as part of a multimodal modernization initiative that will enable them to tap into system-driven technologies and automation solutions.

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS) (PRNewswire)

"Tecsys' software has supported our business evolution for decades"

Founded 40 years ago as a ladies fashion wallet supplier, ACI Brands has developed into a multinational supplier and distributor of consumer products focused on all channels of Canadian and U.S. retail, spanning accessory, beauty and sporting goods divisions, and including brands like Buffalo David Bitton, KISS and Timberland. With its expanding range of products and brands and increasing ecommerce activity, ACI Brands' priority turned to modernizing its technical infrastructure and reducing their internal IT burden to better support the continued growth of their business.

"Tecsys' software has supported our business evolution for decades," explains Helder Valentim, vice president of IT and Operations at ACI Brands. "Despite being a longstanding Tecsys customer, due diligence required us to confirm which solution would best meet our needs as a growing distributor and 3PL with demanding SLAs. With the help of KPMG, we determined that Tecsys was indeed the best WMS to allow us to retain operational efficiencies and robust system capabilities while preparing for more complexity and higher demands on operational resources."

Designed to control all warehouse activities, Elite™ WMS optimizes inventory management by managing stock levels, improving order fulfillment and purchase requisitions, and reducing order cycle times. With the supply chain disruptions and limitations that have taken place over the past few years during the pandemic, Tecsys solutions continue to be critical in enabling businesses to adapt to changing consumer and client behavior.

Integrated with ACI Brands' tech stack, Tecsys' SaaS-based supply chain platform will drive unity across data siloes and complex supply chain operations, enabling the company to connect their back-end core supply chain execution activities together with ACI Brand's front-end system.

"Elite™ WMS is highly agile, feature rich, functionally robust and very intuitive for the user, while allowing us to be flexible in meeting 3PL customer expectations and our internal targets," Valentim continues. "Leveraging Tecsys' Elite™ WMS gives us operational stability while instilling confidence as we scale and drive toward more automated operations."

Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, comments, "We are delighted that ACI Brands is demonstrating their ongoing confidence in Tecsys software by choosing our SaaS platform for their warehouse operations. In today's competitive supply chain landscape, we see this as an important testament to the real-world benefits of our WMS product."

About ACI Brands

From humble beginnings on Buchan St. in Montreal as a ladies fashion wallet supplier in 1981, ACI Brands has developed into one of Canada's largest multi-divisional suppliers of consumer products, focused on all channels of Canadian and U.S. retail. Their goal is to maximize our customers' sales and profitability through strong category management and product assortment, while at the same time seeking out new opportunities for growth and success. The company's headquarters are conveniently located in the Greater Toronto area suburb of Oakville, Ontario, with a 120,000 square foot facility. Internationally, they hold offices in Donguan, China.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.