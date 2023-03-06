CORCORAN WELCOMES FIRST EUROPEAN FRANCHISE IN ITALY

Northern Italian firm formerly known as Immobiliare Magri becomes Corcoran Magri Properties

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its first European franchise with the launch of Corcoran Magri Properties, owned and led by Maddalena Magri, and based out of Lake Garda, Italy. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, is a watershed moment for the fast-growing brand.

Corcoran logo (PRNewsfoto/The Corcoran Group) (PRNewswire)

Centrally located in Northern Italy, between the major metros of Milan and Venice, Lake Garda is the country's largest lake, known for its enchanting coastal towns, crystal clear waters, and exceptional cuisine. As a prime destination for nearby city dwellers, expatriates, and international vacationers to secure lakeside residences, Lake Garda is an ideal fit for Corcoran's first foray into Europe and continued global expansion.

"As we continue to grow our global footprint and network of exceptional affiliates, I'm thrilled to make our way into the European market, specifically into Italy," said Liebman. "The Magri team has always prided themselves on turning every client's dream of Lake Garda into a reality. Their dedication to client service is exactly what we look for when partnering with affiliates, it perfectly aligns with Corcoran's established culture and core values."

Immobiliare Magri, now Corcoran Magri Properties, was founded in 1987 as a family-run business led by Luigi Magri, whose trustworthy character, sincere business practices, and earnest demeanor made him a renowned agent within the area since the 1950s. From 1993 to today, Luigi's daughter, Maddalena Magri, has led the company's business operations, progressive growth, and overall local influence. In 2000, the company established their current office in Garda, Corso Italia, creating a central meeting place along Lake Garda's east coast for both agents and clients alike.

Maddalena acquired majority control of the company in 2013, and alongside co-owner Francesco Visentin, further developed the organization while protecting the familial values the business is recognized for. Today, Corcoran Magri Properties continues to operate out of their Garda, Corso Italia office and follows the company's long-standing traditions of market expertise, professionalism, and putting client service first.

"We are excited to introduce the Corcoran brand to our business, our clients, and the entire Lake Garda real estate market," said Francesco Visentin, Co-Owner of Corcoran Magri Properties. "Through the elevated marketing, dedicated support, international network, and educational opportunities provided by Corcoran, we are confident that this partnership will take our business to the next level," he added.

In addition to their real estate endeavors, and as an example of their commitment to serving their community, Corcoran Magri Properties has actively donated their time and resources to charitable works, particularly Mission Bambini. Started in 2000, Mission Bambini aids in providing health services, primary education, and emergency support to underprivileged children across Italy, and abroad.

For 50 years, Corcoran has stood for excellence in real estate, following their tagline, "Live Who You Are," by providing a human-first approach to real estate that has made it one of the industry's most luminous brands. Through the company's strong history of sales, Corcoran has become a leader in their company-owned regions of New York City, where the brokerage has been ranked #1 based on residential sales volume for the last several years1, the Hamptons, as well as Miami and Palm Beach in South Florida – some of America's most luxurious markets.

Expanding upon the brand's presence, Corcoran's affiliate network has grown steadily both domestically and abroad, since its launch in February 2020. In 2022 alone, Corcoran welcomed and expanded affiliates in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, Washington, Tennessee, New Jersey, the Cayman Islands, and Turks & Caicos.

Corcoran Magri Properties will continue to welcome visitors and clients alike to its current office in Garda, Corso Italia, and will officially launch in the coming weeks.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 170 offices and more than 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Advisors LLC (f/k/a Realogy Brokerage Group LLC) and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

1 H. Connery & S. Wall, " NYC's top residential brokerages," The Real Deal, Online, Korangy Publishing, 3/2/2023, https://therealdeal.com/magazine/national-march-2023/nycs-top-residential-brokerages/.

