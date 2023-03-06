EdgeConneX Expands Global Reach and International Interconnection Opportunities with New AFR-IX Cable Landing Station Connection in Barcelona

AFR-IX is the Largest Pan-African Exchange and the New Connection into the EdgeConneX Barcelona Facility Will Help Provide Multi-Continent Connectivity Across the Mediterranean for Customers

HERNDON, Va., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has connected its data center located in Sant Boi de Llobregat, (Barcelona) Spain, to the AFR-IX Barcelona Cable Landing Station (CLS) – a critical entry and exit point between Barcelona, Europe, Africa, and the rest of the World.

(PRNewsfoto/EdgeConneX) (PRNewswire)

Opened in 2021, the 9MW EdgeConneX carrier-neutral data center facility in Barcelona provides essential, local, cloud and content access as well as highly secure server collocation in a carbon-neutral facility employing renewable energy strategies.

"The Barcelona CLS connection enables EdgeConneX customers to access new international routes through the submarine cables hosted by the AFR-IX Barcelona CLS," said Bart Verdouw, Senior Director Solutions Architecture EMEA at EdgeConneX "Importantly, the connection also enables alternative routes to EdgeConneX data centers throughout Europe, including Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam and Munich. The agreement between AFR-IX telecom and EdgeConneX is an example of how a whole digital ecosystem that will eventually consolidate Barcelona and its metropolitan area as a relevant digital hub in Southern Europe.

EdgeConneX is continuing its push to bring the Edge closer to those that need it most, where they need it most. It's a customer centric philosophy that runs companywide and takes the company to places like Barcelona where it can have an immediate and positive impact on overall business opportunity, community and edge market growth.

"There is a great demand from many companies for data centers in the Barcelona metropolitan region to connect to Barcelona CLS to improve their connectivity and access to international routes through submarine cables," said Miguel Angel Acero, CTO of Barcelona CLS and AFR-IX telecom. "The connection between EdgeConneX and Barcelona CLS will be beneficial for both companies and will improve the digital economy, not only in this region, but across Europe and Africa."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure , part of the global investment organization EQT , EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EdgeConneX