Spin Master's Trendsetting 2023 Portfolio of Fun and Games Reimagines Everyday Play

"With imaginative experiences infused into evergreen brands, fandom-fuelled characters igniting play and classic toys reimagined through an eco-conscious lens, Spin Master's 2023 collection lives up to our legacy of innovation and being at the forefront of trends," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer.

Breaking down six key toy trends with an assortment of twenty-one toys and games, more than half of which have a suggested retail price under $20.00, Spin Master reimagines everyday play.

Kidulting Around

Move over kiddos, your older and wiser kidulting counterparts have pulled up their seats at the kid's table. According to NPD data, this 12+ crowd is the biggest driver for growth in the industry, responsible for more than one-fourth of all toy sales annually as they embrace their fun side. Spin Master's collection of adult games and covetable collectibles are sure to excite both kids and kids at heart.

Rubik's ® Coach Cube™

If You Know You Know™

Dumb Ways to Die™

Wizarding World® Micro Magical Moments Collectibles™

H2O'23 Inspired Play

From diving into a pool or just getting your hands wet, water adds an element of fun to this splashy trend.

Hatchimals Alive™ Hatch-Nursery Playset™

SwimWays ® Floating Figures™

Monster Jam® Mystery Mudders™ Die Cast

Playsponsible™

Made from recycled materials, these toys deliver the joy of play to children and families responsibly, to preserve future generations of fun.

Rubik's ® Re-Cube™

Baby GUND ® Sustainably Soft Baby Doll Collection

Sustainable Etch-a-Sketch®

Iconic Characters

Featuring classic superheroes and fan-favorites, plus characters for the dog or cat person in your life, these greatest of all time personalities dominated playtime and steal the show.

Rubble & Crew™ Bark Yard Playset™

Batman ® Gotham City Guardian Playset™

Wizarding World ® Interactive Dobby™

Gabby's Dollhouse® Gabby Cat Friend Ship™

Fashion Meets Fun

Inspired by the runway or ready to walk the runway, these toys, activities and plush are where fashion and fun collide.

Cool Maker ® PopStyle™ Bracelet Maker™

Purse Pets™ Belt Bag™

P.Lushes Pets™ Gem Stars™

Milestone Moments

A decade of action-packed rescue missions and 125 years of huggable softness, Spin Master is marking milestones in 2023.

PAW Patrol ® 10 Year Anniversary All Paws on Deck Gift Pack™

Tech Deck ® 25 th Anniversary Pack™

GUND ® 125 th Anniversary Benedict Bear

Rubik's® Disney 100th Anniversary Cube™

