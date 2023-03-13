Ad.Ventures Announces Partnership with Dentity to Scale Web3 Credentialing to Over 100 Independent Venues and Festivals Across the Country

Partnership to kick off at SXSW 2023, with Dentity providing Web3 credentials to top venues and music events throughout Austin

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad.Ventures , the collective of over 120 independent venues and festivals across the U.S. that leverages that portfolio's combined weight to form groundbreaking partnerships, announced today a new program with Web3 credentialing platform Dentity. Through the partnership, Dentity will positively disrupt the ticketing process and enhance the experience for fans, venues, promoters, and artists by leveraging Dentity's Web3 platform. Dentity will unveil new features at SXSW which redefine ticketing and create new opportunities for fans, venues, and artists.

Ad.Ventures — formed by founding organizers of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), who launched the "Save our Stages" advocacy movement in 2020 in response to the nationwide shutdown, successfully securing a $16.2 billion relief program to benefit independent venues, artists and professionals — remains dedicated to preserving the ecosystem of independent venues, promoters, and festivals throughout the United States. This includes providing them access to the best partners and providers so they can continue scaling, enhancing, and improving their operations and offerings.

Dentity is the leading Web3 identity and credentials platform where consumers can securely store the most critical parts of their private lives and public personas — from government IDs and memberships to digital event credentials — securely in one digital wallet. Since launching in 2021, Dentity has taken the anxiety and guesswork out of peer-to-peer interactions by giving users complete control over how they share their information with people, companies, and brands. Dentity leverages powerful Web3 technology, including on the blockchain, to ensure consumers' privacy when verifying and storing their identity information. Together, Ad.Ventures and Dentity will provide a safe and secure credentialing process for venues and attendees alike.

"Our growing network of independent venues handles a volume of more than $100 million in ticket sales each year and services more than 10 million customers across thousands of events," said Ian Fine, VP of Partnerships for Ad.Ventures. "Dentity's Web3 credentialing platform provides venue operators with new technology to improve how they produce their events, whether through the lens of consumer data privacy or by implementing sophisticated, sponsored digital loyalty passes, VIP experiences on-site, exclusive offerings, and content. Our goal is to redefine what a ticket provides before, during, and after an event."

"Dentity's Web3 credentials platform redefines ticketing and creates new opportunities for fans, venues, and artists," said Jeffrey Schwartz, Founder, and CEO of Dentity. "Our unveil at SXSW is the first of we plan to make which impact the event experience and redefine access management. Thousands of ticket holders have already downloaded their Web3 credentials alongside their Apple and Google wallet passes and are experiencing the benefits of Dentity's platform in Austin today."

Ad.Ventures is hosting the 11th Annual "Music Tech Mashup official SXSW showcase powered by Dentity on Monday, March 13th, at Empire Control Room & Garage in Austin, Texas, and an official SXSW panel, "The Power of Connection With Emerging Technologies" on the same day. In addition, Dentity collaborated with Ad.Ventures to power a number of other SXSW events, including BrooklynVegan: Lost Weekend , FloodFest , Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion , and Stereogum , among others.

To enhance the fan experience during and after SXSW, credential holders will be provided with unique offerings on-site and will get access to exclusive discounts and experiences at locally owned and culturally diverse businesses throughout Austin, Texas.

About Ad.Ventures

Ad.Ventures represents and aggregates the rights to a national portfolio of over 120 premiere independent venues and festivals around the U.S. in a business development and sales capacity. We are a force multiplier, and our mission is to democratize access to benefits of scale for small businesses and entrepreneurs who demonstrate a commitment to community impact, empowerment, and diversity. Ad.Ventures can leverage single, or multi-venue rights, on-site experiential, custom tours, branded content, naming rights, social campaigns, out-of-home and other high-impact campaigns and provide brands a turnkey solution to reach engaged audiences across multiple markets simultaneously. For more information, please visit https://www.ad.ventures/

About Dentity

Dentity is on a mission to make the internet a safer place by giving the power of identity back to consumers. By using verifiable digital credentials and leveraging blockchain technologies, Dentity enables trusted peer-to-peer interactions and serves as a self-service platform for credential issuers and verifiers. Used by thousands of consumers and large national organizations, the Dentity web-app features a mobile wallet that holds a variety of shareable ID credentials that protect the privacy and security of personal information. Dentity is based in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.dentity.com/ .

