SportsArt G660 Treadmills Become Industry's First Carbon Negative Equipment Based on Certified Footprint

Milestone marks the first fitness equipment able to achieve carbon negative status during its life cycle

SEATTLE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SportsArt , the leader in sustainable fitness and green solutions for over 40 years, announces that the G660 Treadmill has achieved the status of being the first carbon-negative piece of fitness equipment on the market by producing enough clean energy to offset more carbon than its independently certified footprint during its lifetime.

Since SportsArt's inception in 1977, the company has been committed to innovation, quality and service. That commitment is highlighted by industry-leading sustainability measures and the development of the revolutionary ECO-POWR™ line of energy-generating equipment that turns workouts into clean, renewable energy. Certifying the status of a carbon-negative device not only provides concrete evidence of ECO-POWR™ innovation, it demonstrates SportsArt's continued commitment to inspiring performance through products that truly change the world for the better with every workout.

"For more than four decades, SportsArt has led the industry through research, design and education on sustainable business solutions and practices," said Carina Kuo, CEO and COO of SportsArt Americas. "We see this certification as a symbol of our continued commitment to moving fitness forward, championing a push for a more socially responsible industry, whether in our production facilities, our recreation centers or our homes."

The carbon footprint of the ECO-POWR™ Elite G660 Treadmill was independently verified by the British Standards Institution . Based on US EPA equivalencies and the average amount of clean energy the G660 generates per day in a typical commercial gym, it will become carbon negative in five years. This means that the G660 will be making a net positive impact for the remainder of its seven-year life cycle and beyond. Click here for more information on the certification and learn about going carbon negative.

"More than ever, we're hearing from our customers, community members and partners that people want fitness solutions that match their lifestyle and values," said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President of SportsArt Americas. "This certification shows how committed SportsArt is to providing that equipment, and matching our industry-leading quality with innovative forward-thinking that emphasizes sustainability and responsibility to our shared world. We hope that we can continue to help our users reach and exceed sustainability goals and requirements, and work to offset their gym's carbon footprint."

About SportsArt

SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment, revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its ECO-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufacturers in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space, SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment.

