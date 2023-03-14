50,000th Patient Successfully Treated for Common Skin Cancer with GentleCure™, the New Non-Surgical Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), or GentleCure™, the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the successful Image-Guided SRT treatment of the 50,000th patient in the United States. The announcement comes just days before the company participates in the American Academy of Dermatology 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Jeffrey Keating, the nation's 50,000th patient to have nonmelanoma skin cancer successfully treated with GentleCure, a non-surgical alternative to Mohs surgery. (PRNewswire)

GentleCure is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without surgery. Peer-reviewed studies (here and here) show that the technology produces a 99.3 percent cure rate for early stage nonmelanoma skin cancers, making it just as effective as traditional Mohs surgery.

Dr. Jason Hendrix of Reading Dermatology in Reading, Pennsylvania, used GentleCure to treat cancerous lesions on the temple, nose, and cheek of patient Jeffrey Keating, D.P.M., a 74-year-old retired podiatrist from Birdsboro, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Hendrix noted, "Nonmelanoma skin cancer is all too common in Pennsylvania, affecting some 129,000 individuals annually; nationally, more than three million people are diagnosed each year. Sun exposure is the primary cause and year-round sun effects are cumulative over one's lifetime, so those who spend a lot of time outdoors plus seniors, those with light skin, users of tanning beds and people with family histories of skin cancer are especially susceptible. We'll continue to offer Mohs surgery, but now we are providing patients the non-surgical GentleCure option, with no bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. It is the new standard of care and we are proud to offer it."

The patient, Dr. Keating, said his lifestyle choices, including golfing, sailing and enjoying driving in his top-down convertible, likely contributed to his history of skin cancer. He had earlier undergone Mohs surgery for a nonmelanoma lesion on his calf, but with Dr. Hendrix he chose GentleCure for his subsequent three lesions. "As a physician myself," he said, "I know that it is critically important, and actually required, to educate patients about all their treatment options. Dr. Hendrix took informed consent to a new level, providing me with all my choices in great detail. Having experienced Mohs surgery, the idea of no pain or scarring with GentleCure was very attractive. Actually seeing the cancer shrink and disappear on the ultrasound imaging screen was so reassuring. I have a friend who had Mohs surgery on a facial lesion, and he had a flap of skin cut from his scalp and stretched over the site of his excised lesion; that was not something I wanted to experience. Today, I am fully cured and could not be happier with the GentleCure procedure and the results."

Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of SkinCure Oncology, said of the 50,000th patient milestone, "Image-Guided SRT, or GentleCure as we call it, is now the non-invasive standard of care for the most common type of cancer in the U.S. Close to 300 dermatology practices offer this surgery-free treatment today, and insurance coverage is in place through Medicare and most private carriers. Scientific support, already robust, will soon increase with publication of several new studies in peer-reviewed journals. The more doctors and patients know about this proven procedure, the more often they will choose GentleCure over Mohs surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), or GentleCure™, the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to physician offices. Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 dermatologists across the country, and 50,000 patients have been treated with GentleCure over the last six years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

