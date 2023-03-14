SKAMANIA LODGE OPENS UNPARALLELED CONTEMPORARY OUTDOOR PAVILION

The distinctively designed Moonlight Pavilion will capture the hearts and imaginations of guests for social soirees, weddings, corporate events and celebrations.

STEVENSON, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge, located in one of the country's most celebrated natural wonders, the Columbia River Gorge, will open a stunning 2,100 square-foot outdoor event space this spring. Set in a lush forest, the Moonlight Pavilion will serve as an idyllic venue for weddings, corporate retreats, events and celebrations of all sizes.

Enveloped by the picturesque Cascade Mountain Range, the Moonlight Pavilion is an architectural marvel complete with stained cedar ceilings, rich wood beams, and a rustic charcoal-grey metal roof that accents the tall pine and Douglas fir trees around it. The pavilion boasts five-star comforts in the outdoors, with built-in firepits and heat lamps to help guests stay warm during cool nights, and an open-air grill designed for delicious chef-led dining. The pavilion is nestled at the center of the lodge's Backyard at Skamania, which offers distinctive outdoor activities, including The Gorge 9, a fun-for-all nine-hole short course; the Little Eagle 18, an 18-hole putting course that offers an approachable group-friendly game; a disc golf course; axe throwing; and an aerial adventure park. The breathtaking location coupled with state-of-the-art amenities and endless outdoor excursions will leave guests with unforgettable memories.

"We named the new venue 'Moonlight Pavilion' because it perfectly describes the bucolic beauty of this area of our resort," said Kara Owen, general manager of Skamania Lodge. "Nothing beats sitting outside, looking at the Cascade Mountain Range through the trees on a moonlit night."

THE VENUE

The new Moonlight Pavilion is expertly designed to scale up or down depending on guests' unique event needs, and on-site event planners can curate experiences tailored to guests' desires. The pavilion can accommodate up to 180 people, making it ideal for both grand and intimate events set in the picturesque Pacific Northwest.

Wedding celebrations in the pavilion will be elevated as guests enjoy a fanciful feast from the lodge's award-winning chef Zac Janssen, signature handcrafted cocktails, and locally produced beer and wine. Newlyweds will cherish their first dance together under the light of the moon as they celebrate their union.

THE EXPERIENCE

For companies craving in-person connection after years of impersonal digital communication, the pavilion won't just be a gathering place; it will also be an inviting, relaxed and inspirational setting where new ideas come to life, actions are taken, and colleagues finally get to know one another better. Strengthen bonds with unique team-building activities at the Backyard at Skamania, where a round of golf, zip lining in the aerial adventure park, and axe throwing are all just steps from the Moonlight Pavilion.

"The recent rebound in travel has created a heightened appetite for in-person events," Owen said, "and we anticipate that this unique venue will provide the perfect setting."

In addition to the new pavilion, Skamania Lodge will be adding three new treehouses to its current treehouse village due to the high demand for these unique accommodations. All these features are designed to give guests a one-of-a-kind experience at a one-of-a-kind resort.

About Skamania Lodge

Located 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Skamania Lodge is an all-season 175-acre mountain resort and conference center featuring 254 guest rooms and six treehouses, with three additional treehouses opening in 2023. The resort is also home to 45 recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs, a fitness center, an 18-hole putting course, and premier nine-hole short golf course, Cascade Dining Room, and River Rock Lounge. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking and biking in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has won numerous awards, including the National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine, Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, and the Gold Tier Green Star award from the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit www.skamania.com or call 844-432-4748. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renowned for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, a leading US-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels.

