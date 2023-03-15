G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW GOLD FULL-METAL ADDITION TO THE 2100 LINE

The All Gold GMB2100GD-9A Inherits the Legacy of the First Ever G-SHOCK

DOVER, N.J. , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the launch of the all-gold, full-metal GMB2100GD-9A, the newest addition to the continually evolving 2100 line of timepieces. Taking it back to 1983, the GMB2100GD-9A inherits the legacy of the first-ever G-SHOCK, the DW-5000, by replicating the octagonal bezel and dimpled band design for the full-metal take on the original timepiece.

Delivering style and practical utility, the GMB2100GD-9A is carefully crafted with gold IP. To highlight the exquisite gleam of the metal, from the bezel and band down to the side button and screws, a circular hairline finish is applied to the bezel's top surface, while angled surfaces are polished to a mirror finish. For added variation, a lengthwise hairline finish is applied to the raised areas of the case sides which complement the watch's form.

The timepiece's stainless-steel bezel undergoes a repeated and meticulous process of forging, cutting, and polishing to create its streamlined, minimal, and sleek design. Even portions that lie out of site receive intense focus to ensure an even higher precision fit with the case, including detailed finishing of its back surface.

Exuding solidity, the new timepiece captures the essence of the very first G-SHOCK with its screw-lock construction, dimpled portions on the band now reproduced in metal, and a full-metal, shock-resistant structure that protects the module from any impact when dropped. High-density mounting keeps the analog-digital combination module slim, while also providing advanced functions, such as Bluetooth® connectivity for enhanced accuracy and reliability, in a compact profile and exceptionally comfortable fit.

The new timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC)

5 Daily Alarms

Hand Shift Feature

Month/Day Display Swapping

Multi-lingual day-of-week display (Eng, Esp, Fra, Deu, Ita, and Pyc)

The G-SHOCK GMB2100GD-9A is available now for $600 at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low-temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

